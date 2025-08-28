NOTE: Same strategy as NoPain, but with 1/4 of the balance to be more aggressive, multiplying the profit and drawdown by 4. NOTE: I do not recommend this signal, as it is very aggressive, this is only for those who want high risk, I recommend NoPain or UpFuji. NOTE: I do not recommend this signal, as it is very aggressive, this is only for those who want high risk, I recommend NoPain or UpFuji.

Seeking around 12% per month operating normally AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 300 USD and leverage is 200.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.





NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?