Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader Alef

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
26 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 53 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 25%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
216
Profit Trade:
173 (80.09%)
Loss Trade:
43 (19.91%)
Best Trade:
80.69 USD
Worst Trade:
-37.54 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 081.05 USD (48 343 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-331.19 USD (15 855 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (30.53 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
192.56 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.37
Attività di trading:
98.98%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.22%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
3.92
Long Trade:
105 (48.61%)
Short Trade:
111 (51.39%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.26
Profitto previsto:
3.47 USD
Profitto medio:
6.25 USD
Perdita media:
-7.70 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-191.23 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-191.23 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
-1.17%
Previsione annuale:
-14.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
9.12 USD
Massimale:
191.23 USD (4.87%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.87% (191.23 USD)
Per equità:
11.59% (445.92 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 216
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 750
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 32K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +80.69 USD
Worst Trade: -38 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +30.53 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -191.23 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 10
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 500
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 23
Ava-Real 2
0.00 × 32
BDSwissSC-Real01
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 12
XMGlobal-Real 38
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 32
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 1
CityIndexUK-Live 102
0.00 × 142
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 41
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 80
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.00 × 293
InvestAZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
0.00 × 9
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 11
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 3
245 più
This specialized automated strategy is designed exclusively for the AUD/CAD currency pair, focusing on medium-term trading on the H4 timeframe. At its core, the system integrates three independent analytical modules, each responsible for analyzing different aspects of market behavior. This modular structure enables deep, unbiased analysis and avoids subjective decision-making.

A key element of this strategy is the use of MACD Divergence, which helps identify potential reversal points before conventional signals appear. One of the modules is entirely dedicated to this logic, using divergence between price and momentum to validate or reject trade setups identified by the other components.

The remaining modules focus on volatility monitoring and trend structure analysis. By combining the insights from all three modules, the strategy performs multi-layered signal filtration, minimizing noise and improving the precision of trade entries. All positions are opened and managed entirely automatically, based on strict, predefined rules without any manual intervention.

Thanks to its focused approach, refined calibration, and enhanced signal validation, this strategy offers high consistency and risk control. It’s an ideal solution for traders who value technical precision, systematic logic, and a performance model specifically tailored for AUD/CAD market behavior.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 04:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
ALEX AlgoTrader Alef
53USD al mese
25%
0
0
USD
3.8K
USD
26
99%
216
80%
99%
3.26
3.47
USD
12%
1:100
Copia

