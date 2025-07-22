This specialized automated strategy is designed exclusively for the AUD/CAD currency pair, focusing on medium-term trading on the H4 timeframe. At its core, the system integrates three independent analytical modules, each responsible for analyzing different aspects of market behavior. This modular structure enables deep, unbiased analysis and avoids subjective decision-making.





A key element of this strategy is the use of MACD Divergence, which helps identify potential reversal points before conventional signals appear. One of the modules is entirely dedicated to this logic, using divergence between price and momentum to validate or reject trade setups identified by the other components.





The remaining modules focus on volatility monitoring and trend structure analysis. By combining the insights from all three modules, the strategy performs multi-layered signal filtration, minimizing noise and improving the precision of trade entries. All positions are opened and managed entirely automatically, based on strict, predefined rules without any manual intervention.





Thanks to its focused approach, refined calibration, and enhanced signal validation, this strategy offers high consistency and risk control. It’s an ideal solution for traders who value technical precision, systematic logic, and a performance model specifically tailored for AUD/CAD market behavior.