- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
216
Bénéfice trades:
173 (80.09%)
Perte trades:
43 (19.91%)
Meilleure transaction:
80.69 USD
Pire transaction:
-37.54 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 081.05 USD (48 343 pips)
Perte brute:
-331.19 USD (15 855 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (30.53 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
192.56 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.37
Activité de trading:
98.98%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.22%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
3.92
Longs trades:
105 (48.61%)
Courts trades:
111 (51.39%)
Facteur de profit:
3.26
Rendement attendu:
3.47 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.25 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.70 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-191.23 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-191.23 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.17%
Prévision annuelle:
-14.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
9.12 USD
Maximal:
191.23 USD (4.87%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.87% (191.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
11.59% (445.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|216
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|750
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|32K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +80.69 USD
Pire transaction: -38 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +30.53 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -191.23 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 10
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.00 × 500
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 23
|
Ava-Real 2
|0.00 × 32
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 12
|
XMGlobal-Real 38
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 32
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
CityIndexUK-Live 102
|0.00 × 142
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 41
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 80
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.00 × 293
|
InvestAZ-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
|0.00 × 9
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 3
This specialized automated strategy is designed exclusively for the AUD/CAD currency pair, focusing on medium-term trading on the H4 timeframe. At its core, the system integrates three independent analytical modules, each responsible for analyzing different aspects of market behavior. This modular structure enables deep, unbiased analysis and avoids subjective decision-making.
A key element of this strategy is the use of MACD Divergence, which helps identify potential reversal points before conventional signals appear. One of the modules is entirely dedicated to this logic, using divergence between price and momentum to validate or reject trade setups identified by the other components.
The remaining modules focus on volatility monitoring and trend structure analysis. By combining the insights from all three modules, the strategy performs multi-layered signal filtration, minimizing noise and improving the precision of trade entries. All positions are opened and managed entirely automatically, based on strict, predefined rules without any manual intervention.
Thanks to its focused approach, refined calibration, and enhanced signal validation, this strategy offers high consistency and risk control. It’s an ideal solution for traders who value technical precision, systematic logic, and a performance model specifically tailored for AUD/CAD market behavior.
