Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader Alef

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
0 avis
Fiabilité
26 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 53 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 25%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
216
Bénéfice trades:
173 (80.09%)
Perte trades:
43 (19.91%)
Meilleure transaction:
80.69 USD
Pire transaction:
-37.54 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 081.05 USD (48 343 pips)
Perte brute:
-331.19 USD (15 855 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (30.53 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
192.56 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.37
Activité de trading:
98.98%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.22%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
3.92
Longs trades:
105 (48.61%)
Courts trades:
111 (51.39%)
Facteur de profit:
3.26
Rendement attendu:
3.47 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.25 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.70 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-191.23 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-191.23 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.17%
Prévision annuelle:
-14.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
9.12 USD
Maximal:
191.23 USD (4.87%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.87% (191.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
11.59% (445.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 216
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 750
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 32K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +80.69 USD
Pire transaction: -38 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +30.53 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -191.23 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 10
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 500
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 23
Ava-Real 2
0.00 × 32
BDSwissSC-Real01
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 12
XMGlobal-Real 38
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 32
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 1
CityIndexUK-Live 102
0.00 × 142
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 41
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 80
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.00 × 293
InvestAZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
0.00 × 9
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 11
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 3
245 plus...
This specialized automated strategy is designed exclusively for the AUD/CAD currency pair, focusing on medium-term trading on the H4 timeframe. At its core, the system integrates three independent analytical modules, each responsible for analyzing different aspects of market behavior. This modular structure enables deep, unbiased analysis and avoids subjective decision-making.

A key element of this strategy is the use of MACD Divergence, which helps identify potential reversal points before conventional signals appear. One of the modules is entirely dedicated to this logic, using divergence between price and momentum to validate or reject trade setups identified by the other components.

The remaining modules focus on volatility monitoring and trend structure analysis. By combining the insights from all three modules, the strategy performs multi-layered signal filtration, minimizing noise and improving the precision of trade entries. All positions are opened and managed entirely automatically, based on strict, predefined rules without any manual intervention.

Thanks to its focused approach, refined calibration, and enhanced signal validation, this strategy offers high consistency and risk control. It’s an ideal solution for traders who value technical precision, systematic logic, and a performance model specifically tailored for AUD/CAD market behavior.
Aucun avis
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 04:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
