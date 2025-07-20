- Crescita
Trade:
128
Profit Trade:
74 (57.81%)
Loss Trade:
54 (42.19%)
Best Trade:
152.66 USD
Worst Trade:
-436.49 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 296.74 USD (14 290 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 047.70 USD (15 208 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (277.90 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
277.90 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.07
Attività di trading:
64.57%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.55%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.69
Long Trade:
54 (42.19%)
Short Trade:
74 (57.81%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.75
Profitto previsto:
-5.87 USD
Profitto medio:
31.04 USD
Perdita media:
-56.44 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-123.29 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-727.54 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-9.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
951.64 USD
Massimale:
1 087.77 USD (17.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
17.89% (1 087.77 USD)
Per equità:
14.71% (889.99 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|47
|EURUSD
|28
|USDJPY
|24
|USDCHF
|20
|GBPUSD
|9
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|141
|EURUSD
|-441
|USDJPY
|86
|USDCHF
|-140
|GBPUSD
|-396
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|-1.2K
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|USDCHF
|95
|GBPUSD
|-2.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
Best Trade: +152.66 USD
Worst Trade: -436 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +277.90 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -123.29 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 38
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.11 × 9
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.54 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.57 × 23
|
Exness-Real17
|0.64 × 22
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.67 × 584
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.70 × 145
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.71 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.73 × 226
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.81 × 58
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.82 × 214
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.88 × 10764
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.92 × 721
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.92 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.93 × 423
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.95 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.97 × 4111
I am pleased to introduce my latest hybrid automated trading program. The program was originally designed to mix all of my trading strategies and currency pairs, and I will continue to update, improve, and add new strategies to the signals in order to balance the risks and bring sustainable returns.This signal mainly incorporates several of my range-bound trading programs. These programs usually have a higher win rate, but because the positions are closed relatively close, the returns might be lower compared to my other signals. I consider this to be a a lowest-rist and stable signal, allowing traders to assess their risk and follow accordingly.
