SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / PrimeBalanceFX
Tsz Fung Wong

PrimeBalanceFX

Tsz Fung Wong
0 recensioni
10 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -13%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:400
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
128
Profit Trade:
74 (57.81%)
Loss Trade:
54 (42.19%)
Best Trade:
152.66 USD
Worst Trade:
-436.49 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 296.74 USD (14 290 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 047.70 USD (15 208 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (277.90 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
277.90 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.07
Attività di trading:
64.57%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.55%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.69
Long Trade:
54 (42.19%)
Short Trade:
74 (57.81%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.75
Profitto previsto:
-5.87 USD
Profitto medio:
31.04 USD
Perdita media:
-56.44 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-123.29 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-727.54 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-9.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
951.64 USD
Massimale:
1 087.77 USD (17.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
17.89% (1 087.77 USD)
Per equità:
14.71% (889.99 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 47
EURUSD 28
USDJPY 24
USDCHF 20
GBPUSD 9
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 141
EURUSD -441
USDJPY 86
USDCHF -140
GBPUSD -396
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 1.4K
EURUSD -1.2K
USDJPY 1.2K
USDCHF 95
GBPUSD -2.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +152.66 USD
Worst Trade: -436 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +277.90 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -123.29 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 38
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.11 × 9
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.54 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.57 × 23
Exness-Real17
0.64 × 22
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.67 × 584
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.70 × 145
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.71 × 7
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.81 × 58
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.88 × 10764
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.92 × 721
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.93 × 423
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.95 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.97 × 4111
83 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

I am pleased to introduce my latest hybrid automated trading program. The program was originally designed to mix all of my trading strategies and currency pairs, and I will continue to update, improve, and add new strategies to the signals in order to balance the risks and bring sustainable returns.

This signal mainly incorporates several of my range-bound trading programs. These programs usually have a higher win rate, but because the positions are closed relatively close, the returns might be lower compared to my other signals. I consider this to be a a lowest-rist and stable signal, allowing traders to assess their risk and follow accordingly.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.06 03:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.29 03:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.29 02:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.20 02:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.20 02:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.20 02:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.20 02:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.20 02:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
PrimeBalanceFX
30USD al mese
-13%
0
0
USD
5.2K
USD
10
100%
128
57%
65%
0.75
-5.87
USD
18%
1:400
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.