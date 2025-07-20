SignauxSections
Tsz Fung Wong

PrimeBalanceFX

Tsz Fung Wong
0 avis
10 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -14%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
125
Bénéfice trades:
71 (56.80%)
Perte trades:
54 (43.20%)
Meilleure transaction:
152.66 USD
Pire transaction:
-436.49 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 243.60 USD (13 998 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 047.70 USD (15 208 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (277.90 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
277.90 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.08
Activité de trading:
64.57%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.71%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
15 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.74
Longs trades:
52 (41.60%)
Courts trades:
73 (58.40%)
Facteur de profit:
0.74
Rendement attendu:
-6.43 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
31.60 USD
Perte moyenne:
-56.44 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-123.29 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-727.54 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-10.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
951.64 USD
Maximal:
1 087.77 USD (17.89%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
17.89% (1 087.77 USD)
Par fonds propres:
14.71% (889.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 45
EURUSD 27
USDJPY 24
USDCHF 20
GBPUSD 9
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 118
EURUSD -471
USDJPY 86
USDCHF -140
GBPUSD -396
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 1.2K
EURUSD -1.3K
USDJPY 1.2K
USDCHF 95
GBPUSD -2.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +152.66 USD
Pire transaction: -436 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +277.90 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -123.29 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 38
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.11 × 9
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.54 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.57 × 23
Exness-Real17
0.64 × 22
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.67 × 584
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.70 × 145
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.71 × 7
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.81 × 58
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.88 × 10764
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.92 × 721
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.93 × 423
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.95 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.97 × 4111
83 plus...
I am pleased to introduce my latest hybrid automated trading program. The program was originally designed to mix all of my trading strategies and currency pairs, and I will continue to update, improve, and add new strategies to the signals in order to balance the risks and bring sustainable returns.

This signal mainly incorporates several of my range-bound trading programs. These programs usually have a higher win rate, but because the positions are closed relatively close, the returns might be lower compared to my other signals. I consider this to be a a lowest-rist and stable signal, allowing traders to assess their risk and follow accordingly.



Aucun avis
2025.08.06 03:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.29 03:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.29 02:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.20 02:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.20 02:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.20 02:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.20 02:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.20 02:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
