Trades:
125
Bénéfice trades:
71 (56.80%)
Perte trades:
54 (43.20%)
Meilleure transaction:
152.66 USD
Pire transaction:
-436.49 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 243.60 USD (13 998 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 047.70 USD (15 208 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (277.90 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
277.90 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.08
Activité de trading:
64.57%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.71%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
15 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.74
Longs trades:
52 (41.60%)
Courts trades:
73 (58.40%)
Facteur de profit:
0.74
Rendement attendu:
-6.43 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
31.60 USD
Perte moyenne:
-56.44 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-123.29 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-727.54 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-10.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
951.64 USD
Maximal:
1 087.77 USD (17.89%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
17.89% (1 087.77 USD)
Par fonds propres:
14.71% (889.99 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|45
|EURUSD
|27
|USDJPY
|24
|USDCHF
|20
|GBPUSD
|9
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|118
|EURUSD
|-471
|USDJPY
|86
|USDCHF
|-140
|GBPUSD
|-396
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|-1.3K
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|USDCHF
|95
|GBPUSD
|-2.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
Meilleure transaction: +152.66 USD
Pire transaction: -436 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +277.90 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -123.29 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 38
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.11 × 9
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.54 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.57 × 23
|
Exness-Real17
|0.64 × 22
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.67 × 584
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.70 × 145
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.71 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.73 × 226
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.81 × 58
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.82 × 214
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.88 × 10764
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.92 × 721
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.92 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.93 × 423
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.95 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.97 × 4111
83 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
I am pleased to introduce my latest hybrid automated trading program. The program was originally designed to mix all of my trading strategies and currency pairs, and I will continue to update, improve, and add new strategies to the signals in order to balance the risks and bring sustainable returns.This signal mainly incorporates several of my range-bound trading programs. These programs usually have a higher win rate, but because the positions are closed relatively close, the returns might be lower compared to my other signals. I consider this to be a a lowest-rist and stable signal, allowing traders to assess their risk and follow accordingly.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
-14%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
USD
USD
10
100%
125
56%
65%
0.73
-6.43
USD
USD
18%
1:400