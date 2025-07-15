- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 784
Profit Trade:
826 (46.30%)
Loss Trade:
958 (53.70%)
Best Trade:
595.02 USD
Worst Trade:
-126.76 USD
Profitto lordo:
22 410.97 USD (1 110 495 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-19 406.13 USD (1 038 457 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (99.68 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 083.15 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
61.42%
Massimo carico di deposito:
30.78%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
34
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.43
Long Trade:
982 (55.04%)
Short Trade:
802 (44.96%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.15
Profitto previsto:
1.68 USD
Profitto medio:
27.13 USD
Perdita media:
-20.26 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-248.66 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-418.68 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
2.46%
Previsione annuale:
29.82%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
518.18 USD
Massimale:
1 235.73 USD (31.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.19% (743.17 USD)
Per equità:
0.93% (211.47 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|595
|GBPJPY
|309
|XAUUSD
|284
|USTEC
|227
|GBPUSD
|218
|EURJPY
|151
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|2.6K
|GBPJPY
|151
|XAUUSD
|663
|USTEC
|-84
|GBPUSD
|-268
|EURJPY
|-44
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|26K
|GBPJPY
|-64
|XAUUSD
|80K
|USTEC
|-29K
|GBPUSD
|-4.1K
|EURJPY
|-864
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +595.02 USD
Worst Trade: -127 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +99.68 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -248.66 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.38 × 8
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.50 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.70 × 40
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|0.71 × 7
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.91 × 11
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.92 × 24
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|1.00 × 4
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.14 × 28
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.30 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.45 × 105
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.50 × 14
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.56 × 36
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.86 × 7
|
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
|2.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.00 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.00 × 1
|
MFGinvest-Server
|2.00 × 1
This is a fully automated breakout algorithm trading a diversified portfolio of symbols. The strategy is designed for stability and long-term performance, avoiding high-risk approaches. It focuses on disciplined execution across multiple markets, aiming for consistent results through diversification and robust risk management.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
31%
0
0
USD
USD
23K
USD
USD
65
99%
1 784
46%
61%
1.15
1.68
USD
USD
14%
1:30