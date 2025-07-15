SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / QuantBreak
Jakub Schwarz

QuantBreak

Jakub Schwarz
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
65 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 31%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 784
Profit Trade:
826 (46.30%)
Loss Trade:
958 (53.70%)
Best Trade:
595.02 USD
Worst Trade:
-126.76 USD
Profitto lordo:
22 410.97 USD (1 110 495 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-19 406.13 USD (1 038 457 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (99.68 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 083.15 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
61.42%
Massimo carico di deposito:
30.78%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
34
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.43
Long Trade:
982 (55.04%)
Short Trade:
802 (44.96%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.15
Profitto previsto:
1.68 USD
Profitto medio:
27.13 USD
Perdita media:
-20.26 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-248.66 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-418.68 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
2.46%
Previsione annuale:
29.82%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
518.18 USD
Massimale:
1 235.73 USD (31.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.19% (743.17 USD)
Per equità:
0.93% (211.47 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 595
GBPJPY 309
XAUUSD 284
USTEC 227
GBPUSD 218
EURJPY 151
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 2.6K
GBPJPY 151
XAUUSD 663
USTEC -84
GBPUSD -268
EURJPY -44
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 26K
GBPJPY -64
XAUUSD 80K
USTEC -29K
GBPUSD -4.1K
EURJPY -864
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +595.02 USD
Worst Trade: -127 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +99.68 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -248.66 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.38 × 8
PUPrime-Live
0.50 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live
0.60 × 5
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.70 × 40
FundingTradersGroup-Server
0.71 × 7
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.91 × 11
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.92 × 24
Coinexx-Live
1.00 × 1
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1.00 × 4
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.14 × 28
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.30 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.45 × 105
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.50 × 14
Tickmill-Live
1.56 × 36
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.86 × 7
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 2
Axiory-Live
2.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
MFGinvest-Server
2.00 × 1
62 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

This is a fully automated breakout algorithm trading a diversified portfolio of symbols. The strategy is designed for stability and long-term performance, avoiding high-risk approaches. It focuses on disciplined execution across multiple markets, aiming for consistent results through diversification and robust risk management.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.15 08:59
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.33% of days out of 376 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
QuantBreak
30USD al mese
31%
0
0
USD
23K
USD
65
99%
1 784
46%
61%
1.15
1.68
USD
14%
1:30
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.