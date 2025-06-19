- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
263
Profit Trade:
101 (38.40%)
Loss Trade:
162 (61.60%)
Best Trade:
1 920.97 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 593.32 USD
Profitto lordo:
74 826.53 USD (103 099 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-82 532.83 USD (101 962 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (5 239.71 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 239.71 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.03
Attività di trading:
86.92%
Massimo carico di deposito:
63.15%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
19 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.42
Long Trade:
164 (62.36%)
Short Trade:
99 (37.64%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.91
Profitto previsto:
-29.30 USD
Profitto medio:
740.86 USD
Perdita media:
-509.46 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
19 (-10 128.13 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10 128.13 USD (19)
Crescita mensile:
-3.93%
Previsione annuale:
-47.71%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
11 313.92 USD
Massimale:
18 462.88 USD (17.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
17.15% (18 372.58 USD)
Per equità:
1.55% (1 476.08 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GDAXI
|96
|EURUSD
|47
|USDCHF
|33
|XAUUSD
|24
|GBPJPY
|21
|USDJPY
|16
|WS30
|15
|AUDCAD
|9
|NDX
|2
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GDAXI
|-3.1K
|EURUSD
|605
|USDCHF
|-530
|XAUUSD
|4.4K
|GBPJPY
|-6.3K
|USDJPY
|-515
|WS30
|-646
|AUDCAD
|-1.2K
|NDX
|-471
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GDAXI
|-5.9K
|EURUSD
|657
|USDCHF
|254
|XAUUSD
|12K
|GBPJPY
|-4.9K
|USDJPY
|103
|WS30
|-101
|AUDCAD
|-131
|NDX
|-401
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 920.97 USD
Worst Trade: -1 593 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 19
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5 239.71 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10 128.13 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 38
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 16
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.77 × 13
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.86 × 370
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.00 × 4284
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.67 × 3
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.75 × 4
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.33 × 12
|
Swissquote-Server
|3.45 × 60
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.72 × 285
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.83 × 29
|
Binary.com-Server
|4.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.47 × 15
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|4.50 × 2
11 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
48USD al mese
-8%
0
0
USD
USD
92K
USD
USD
20
99%
263
38%
87%
0.90
-29.30
USD
USD
17%
1:200