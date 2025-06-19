SegnaliSezioni
Sergio Castellon Sardina

NeuroQuant EA

Sergio Castellon Sardina
0 recensioni
20 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 48 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -8%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
263
Profit Trade:
101 (38.40%)
Loss Trade:
162 (61.60%)
Best Trade:
1 920.97 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 593.32 USD
Profitto lordo:
74 826.53 USD (103 099 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-82 532.83 USD (101 962 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (5 239.71 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 239.71 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.03
Attività di trading:
86.92%
Massimo carico di deposito:
63.15%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
19 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.42
Long Trade:
164 (62.36%)
Short Trade:
99 (37.64%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.91
Profitto previsto:
-29.30 USD
Profitto medio:
740.86 USD
Perdita media:
-509.46 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
19 (-10 128.13 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10 128.13 USD (19)
Crescita mensile:
-3.93%
Previsione annuale:
-47.71%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
11 313.92 USD
Massimale:
18 462.88 USD (17.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
17.15% (18 372.58 USD)
Per equità:
1.55% (1 476.08 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GDAXI 96
EURUSD 47
USDCHF 33
XAUUSD 24
GBPJPY 21
USDJPY 16
WS30 15
AUDCAD 9
NDX 2
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GDAXI -3.1K
EURUSD 605
USDCHF -530
XAUUSD 4.4K
GBPJPY -6.3K
USDJPY -515
WS30 -646
AUDCAD -1.2K
NDX -471
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GDAXI -5.9K
EURUSD 657
USDCHF 254
XAUUSD 12K
GBPJPY -4.9K
USDJPY 103
WS30 -101
AUDCAD -131
NDX -401
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 920.97 USD
Worst Trade: -1 593 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 19
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5 239.71 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10 128.13 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.86 × 370
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 4284
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.67 × 3
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.75 × 4
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.33 × 12
Swissquote-Server
3.45 × 60
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.72 × 285
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.83 × 29
Binary.com-Server
4.33 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.47 × 15
GBEbrokers-LIVE
4.50 × 2
11 più
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.08 14:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 13:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.88% of days out of 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 10:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 16:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.89% of days out of 112 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.21 14:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.25 14:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.39% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.24 16:13
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.22 15:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.21 15:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.47% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.15 15:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.14 00:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.64% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.08 14:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.08 01:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.82% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.01 09:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.27 14:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.27% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.26 09:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.19 23:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.19 23:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.