- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
137
Profit Trade:
134 (97.81%)
Loss Trade:
3 (2.19%)
Best Trade:
202.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-15.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 515.51 USD (128 754 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-254.51 USD (566 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
94 (2 774.78 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 774.78 USD (94)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.94
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
69.96%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
46 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
165.70
Long Trade:
137 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
13.81
Profitto previsto:
23.80 USD
Profitto medio:
26.24 USD
Perdita media:
-84.84 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-15.68 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-15.68 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.89%
Previsione annuale:
10.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
12.00 USD
Massimale:
19.68 USD (0.15%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.15% (19.68 USD)
Per equità:
6.20% (941.03 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|Nvidia_sh
|44
|AdvMicroDev_sh
|11
|Apple_sh
|10
|Starbucks_sh
|7
|Amazon_sh
|7
|Tesla_sh
|4
|Microsoft_sh
|4
|BerkshireHathaway_sh
|4
|SAP_sh
|3
|AllianzAG_sh
|3
|Google_sh
|3
|Ford_sh
|2
|McDonalds_sh
|2
|Paypal_sh
|2
|Porsche_sh
|2
|BMW_sh
|2
|Commerzbank_sh
|2
|Siemens_sh
|2
|RaytheonTech_sh
|2
|Coca-Cola_sh
|2
|AT&T_sh
|2
|Nike_sh
|2
|Boeing_sh
|2
|Chevron_sh
|1
|Intel_sh
|1
|Visa_sh
|1
|GeneralMot_sh
|1
|DeutschBank_sh
|1
|Lufthansa_sh
|1
|Verizon_sh
|1
|3MCo_sh
|1
|Pepsico_sh
|1
|Cisco_sh
|1
|WalMart_sh
|1
|Oracle_sh
|1
|Broadcom_sh
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|Nvidia_sh
|1K
|AdvMicroDev_sh
|248
|Apple_sh
|259
|Starbucks_sh
|239
|Amazon_sh
|133
|Tesla_sh
|90
|Microsoft_sh
|79
|BerkshireHathaway_sh
|118
|SAP_sh
|61
|AllianzAG_sh
|149
|Google_sh
|49
|Ford_sh
|51
|McDonalds_sh
|68
|Paypal_sh
|41
|Porsche_sh
|-21
|BMW_sh
|1
|Commerzbank_sh
|59
|Siemens_sh
|105
|RaytheonTech_sh
|33
|Coca-Cola_sh
|48
|AT&T_sh
|70
|Nike_sh
|5
|Boeing_sh
|69
|Chevron_sh
|13
|Intel_sh
|10
|Visa_sh
|21
|GeneralMot_sh
|66
|DeutschBank_sh
|58
|Lufthansa_sh
|41
|Verizon_sh
|23
|3MCo_sh
|28
|Pepsico_sh
|11
|Cisco_sh
|8
|WalMart_sh
|0
|Oracle_sh
|4
|Broadcom_sh
|20
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|Nvidia_sh
|22K
|AdvMicroDev_sh
|8.3K
|Apple_sh
|13K
|Starbucks_sh
|6.1K
|Amazon_sh
|7.2K
|Tesla_sh
|7.9K
|Microsoft_sh
|7.4K
|BerkshireHathaway_sh
|7.8K
|SAP_sh
|3.3K
|AllianzAG_sh
|7K
|Google_sh
|2.1K
|Ford_sh
|162
|McDonalds_sh
|2.9K
|Paypal_sh
|836
|Porsche_sh
|-98
|BMW_sh
|297
|Commerzbank_sh
|7.3K
|Siemens_sh
|4K
|RaytheonTech_sh
|995
|Coca-Cola_sh
|1.2K
|AT&T_sh
|738
|Nike_sh
|165
|Boeing_sh
|3.6K
|Chevron_sh
|512
|Intel_sh
|117
|Visa_sh
|772
|GeneralMot_sh
|679
|DeutschBank_sh
|6.5K
|Lufthansa_sh
|978
|Verizon_sh
|248
|3MCo_sh
|753
|Pepsico_sh
|268
|Cisco_sh
|160
|WalMart_sh
|62
|Oracle_sh
|325
|Broadcom_sh
|2.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +202.40 USD
Worst Trade: -16 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 94
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 774.78 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -15.68 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Stock trading only, either US or European Stocks
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
27%
0
0
USD
USD
16K
USD
USD
66
0%
137
97%
100%
13.81
23.80
USD
USD
6%
1:1