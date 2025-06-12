SegnaliSezioni
US Stocks Only
Chuas Financial Programming Ltd.

US Stocks Only

Chuas Financial Programming Ltd.
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
66 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 27%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:1
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
137
Profit Trade:
134 (97.81%)
Loss Trade:
3 (2.19%)
Best Trade:
202.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-15.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 515.51 USD (128 754 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-254.51 USD (566 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
94 (2 774.78 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 774.78 USD (94)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.94
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
69.96%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
46 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
165.70
Long Trade:
137 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
13.81
Profitto previsto:
23.80 USD
Profitto medio:
26.24 USD
Perdita media:
-84.84 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-15.68 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-15.68 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.89%
Previsione annuale:
10.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
12.00 USD
Massimale:
19.68 USD (0.15%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.15% (19.68 USD)
Per equità:
6.20% (941.03 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
Nvidia_sh 44
AdvMicroDev_sh 11
Apple_sh 10
Starbucks_sh 7
Amazon_sh 7
Tesla_sh 4
Microsoft_sh 4
BerkshireHathaway_sh 4
SAP_sh 3
AllianzAG_sh 3
Google_sh 3
Ford_sh 2
McDonalds_sh 2
Paypal_sh 2
Porsche_sh 2
BMW_sh 2
Commerzbank_sh 2
Siemens_sh 2
RaytheonTech_sh 2
Coca-Cola_sh 2
AT&T_sh 2
Nike_sh 2
Boeing_sh 2
Chevron_sh 1
Intel_sh 1
Visa_sh 1
GeneralMot_sh 1
DeutschBank_sh 1
Lufthansa_sh 1
Verizon_sh 1
3MCo_sh 1
Pepsico_sh 1
Cisco_sh 1
WalMart_sh 1
Oracle_sh 1
Broadcom_sh 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
Nvidia_sh 1K
AdvMicroDev_sh 248
Apple_sh 259
Starbucks_sh 239
Amazon_sh 133
Tesla_sh 90
Microsoft_sh 79
BerkshireHathaway_sh 118
SAP_sh 61
AllianzAG_sh 149
Google_sh 49
Ford_sh 51
McDonalds_sh 68
Paypal_sh 41
Porsche_sh -21
BMW_sh 1
Commerzbank_sh 59
Siemens_sh 105
RaytheonTech_sh 33
Coca-Cola_sh 48
AT&T_sh 70
Nike_sh 5
Boeing_sh 69
Chevron_sh 13
Intel_sh 10
Visa_sh 21
GeneralMot_sh 66
DeutschBank_sh 58
Lufthansa_sh 41
Verizon_sh 23
3MCo_sh 28
Pepsico_sh 11
Cisco_sh 8
WalMart_sh 0
Oracle_sh 4
Broadcom_sh 20
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
Nvidia_sh 22K
AdvMicroDev_sh 8.3K
Apple_sh 13K
Starbucks_sh 6.1K
Amazon_sh 7.2K
Tesla_sh 7.9K
Microsoft_sh 7.4K
BerkshireHathaway_sh 7.8K
SAP_sh 3.3K
AllianzAG_sh 7K
Google_sh 2.1K
Ford_sh 162
McDonalds_sh 2.9K
Paypal_sh 836
Porsche_sh -98
BMW_sh 297
Commerzbank_sh 7.3K
Siemens_sh 4K
RaytheonTech_sh 995
Coca-Cola_sh 1.2K
AT&T_sh 738
Nike_sh 165
Boeing_sh 3.6K
Chevron_sh 512
Intel_sh 117
Visa_sh 772
GeneralMot_sh 679
DeutschBank_sh 6.5K
Lufthansa_sh 978
Verizon_sh 248
3MCo_sh 753
Pepsico_sh 268
Cisco_sh 160
WalMart_sh 62
Oracle_sh 325
Broadcom_sh 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +202.40 USD
Worst Trade: -16 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 94
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 774.78 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -15.68 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Stock trading only, either US or European Stocks
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.05 15:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 16:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.25 10:14
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.19 14:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 19:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 22:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.23 16:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.07 09:15
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.01 15:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.30 07:34
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.24 19:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.12 09:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.12 09:40
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
