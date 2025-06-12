- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
137
Bénéfice trades:
134 (97.81%)
Perte trades:
3 (2.19%)
Meilleure transaction:
202.40 USD
Pire transaction:
-15.68 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 515.51 USD (128 754 pips)
Perte brute:
-254.51 USD (566 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
94 (2 774.78 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 774.78 USD (94)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.94
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
69.96%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
46 jours
Facteur de récupération:
165.70
Longs trades:
137 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
13.81
Rendement attendu:
23.80 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
26.24 USD
Perte moyenne:
-84.84 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-15.68 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-15.68 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.89%
Prévision annuelle:
10.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
12.00 USD
Maximal:
19.68 USD (0.15%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.15% (19.68 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.20% (941.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|Nvidia_sh
|44
|AdvMicroDev_sh
|11
|Apple_sh
|10
|Starbucks_sh
|7
|Amazon_sh
|7
|Tesla_sh
|4
|Microsoft_sh
|4
|BerkshireHathaway_sh
|4
|SAP_sh
|3
|AllianzAG_sh
|3
|Google_sh
|3
|Ford_sh
|2
|McDonalds_sh
|2
|Paypal_sh
|2
|Porsche_sh
|2
|BMW_sh
|2
|Commerzbank_sh
|2
|Siemens_sh
|2
|RaytheonTech_sh
|2
|Coca-Cola_sh
|2
|AT&T_sh
|2
|Nike_sh
|2
|Boeing_sh
|2
|Chevron_sh
|1
|Intel_sh
|1
|Visa_sh
|1
|GeneralMot_sh
|1
|DeutschBank_sh
|1
|Lufthansa_sh
|1
|Verizon_sh
|1
|3MCo_sh
|1
|Pepsico_sh
|1
|Cisco_sh
|1
|WalMart_sh
|1
|Oracle_sh
|1
|Broadcom_sh
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|Nvidia_sh
|1K
|AdvMicroDev_sh
|248
|Apple_sh
|259
|Starbucks_sh
|239
|Amazon_sh
|133
|Tesla_sh
|90
|Microsoft_sh
|79
|BerkshireHathaway_sh
|118
|SAP_sh
|61
|AllianzAG_sh
|149
|Google_sh
|49
|Ford_sh
|51
|McDonalds_sh
|68
|Paypal_sh
|41
|Porsche_sh
|-21
|BMW_sh
|1
|Commerzbank_sh
|59
|Siemens_sh
|105
|RaytheonTech_sh
|33
|Coca-Cola_sh
|48
|AT&T_sh
|70
|Nike_sh
|5
|Boeing_sh
|69
|Chevron_sh
|13
|Intel_sh
|10
|Visa_sh
|21
|GeneralMot_sh
|66
|DeutschBank_sh
|58
|Lufthansa_sh
|41
|Verizon_sh
|23
|3MCo_sh
|28
|Pepsico_sh
|11
|Cisco_sh
|8
|WalMart_sh
|0
|Oracle_sh
|4
|Broadcom_sh
|20
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|Nvidia_sh
|22K
|AdvMicroDev_sh
|8.3K
|Apple_sh
|13K
|Starbucks_sh
|6.1K
|Amazon_sh
|7.2K
|Tesla_sh
|7.9K
|Microsoft_sh
|7.4K
|BerkshireHathaway_sh
|7.8K
|SAP_sh
|3.3K
|AllianzAG_sh
|7K
|Google_sh
|2.1K
|Ford_sh
|162
|McDonalds_sh
|2.9K
|Paypal_sh
|836
|Porsche_sh
|-98
|BMW_sh
|297
|Commerzbank_sh
|7.3K
|Siemens_sh
|4K
|RaytheonTech_sh
|995
|Coca-Cola_sh
|1.2K
|AT&T_sh
|738
|Nike_sh
|165
|Boeing_sh
|3.6K
|Chevron_sh
|512
|Intel_sh
|117
|Visa_sh
|772
|GeneralMot_sh
|679
|DeutschBank_sh
|6.5K
|Lufthansa_sh
|978
|Verizon_sh
|248
|3MCo_sh
|753
|Pepsico_sh
|268
|Cisco_sh
|160
|WalMart_sh
|62
|Oracle_sh
|325
|Broadcom_sh
|2.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +202.40 USD
Pire transaction: -16 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 94
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 774.78 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -15.68 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Stock trading only, either US or European Stocks
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
27%
0
0
USD
USD
16K
USD
USD
66
0%
137
97%
100%
13.81
23.80
USD
USD
6%
1:1