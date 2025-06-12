SignauxSections
US Stocks Only

Chuas Financial Programming Ltd.
0 avis
Fiabilité
66 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 27%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:1
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
137
Bénéfice trades:
134 (97.81%)
Perte trades:
3 (2.19%)
Meilleure transaction:
202.40 USD
Pire transaction:
-15.68 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 515.51 USD (128 754 pips)
Perte brute:
-254.51 USD (566 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
94 (2 774.78 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 774.78 USD (94)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.94
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
69.96%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
46 jours
Facteur de récupération:
165.70
Longs trades:
137 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
13.81
Rendement attendu:
23.80 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
26.24 USD
Perte moyenne:
-84.84 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-15.68 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-15.68 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.89%
Prévision annuelle:
10.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
12.00 USD
Maximal:
19.68 USD (0.15%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.15% (19.68 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.20% (941.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
Nvidia_sh 44
AdvMicroDev_sh 11
Apple_sh 10
Starbucks_sh 7
Amazon_sh 7
Tesla_sh 4
Microsoft_sh 4
BerkshireHathaway_sh 4
SAP_sh 3
AllianzAG_sh 3
Google_sh 3
Ford_sh 2
McDonalds_sh 2
Paypal_sh 2
Porsche_sh 2
BMW_sh 2
Commerzbank_sh 2
Siemens_sh 2
RaytheonTech_sh 2
Coca-Cola_sh 2
AT&T_sh 2
Nike_sh 2
Boeing_sh 2
Chevron_sh 1
Intel_sh 1
Visa_sh 1
GeneralMot_sh 1
DeutschBank_sh 1
Lufthansa_sh 1
Verizon_sh 1
3MCo_sh 1
Pepsico_sh 1
Cisco_sh 1
WalMart_sh 1
Oracle_sh 1
Broadcom_sh 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
Nvidia_sh 1K
AdvMicroDev_sh 248
Apple_sh 259
Starbucks_sh 239
Amazon_sh 133
Tesla_sh 90
Microsoft_sh 79
BerkshireHathaway_sh 118
SAP_sh 61
AllianzAG_sh 149
Google_sh 49
Ford_sh 51
McDonalds_sh 68
Paypal_sh 41
Porsche_sh -21
BMW_sh 1
Commerzbank_sh 59
Siemens_sh 105
RaytheonTech_sh 33
Coca-Cola_sh 48
AT&T_sh 70
Nike_sh 5
Boeing_sh 69
Chevron_sh 13
Intel_sh 10
Visa_sh 21
GeneralMot_sh 66
DeutschBank_sh 58
Lufthansa_sh 41
Verizon_sh 23
3MCo_sh 28
Pepsico_sh 11
Cisco_sh 8
WalMart_sh 0
Oracle_sh 4
Broadcom_sh 20
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
Nvidia_sh 22K
AdvMicroDev_sh 8.3K
Apple_sh 13K
Starbucks_sh 6.1K
Amazon_sh 7.2K
Tesla_sh 7.9K
Microsoft_sh 7.4K
BerkshireHathaway_sh 7.8K
SAP_sh 3.3K
AllianzAG_sh 7K
Google_sh 2.1K
Ford_sh 162
McDonalds_sh 2.9K
Paypal_sh 836
Porsche_sh -98
BMW_sh 297
Commerzbank_sh 7.3K
Siemens_sh 4K
RaytheonTech_sh 995
Coca-Cola_sh 1.2K
AT&T_sh 738
Nike_sh 165
Boeing_sh 3.6K
Chevron_sh 512
Intel_sh 117
Visa_sh 772
GeneralMot_sh 679
DeutschBank_sh 6.5K
Lufthansa_sh 978
Verizon_sh 248
3MCo_sh 753
Pepsico_sh 268
Cisco_sh 160
WalMart_sh 62
Oracle_sh 325
Broadcom_sh 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +202.40 USD
Pire transaction: -16 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 94
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 774.78 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -15.68 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Stock trading only, either US or European Stocks
Aucun avis
2025.09.05 15:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 16:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.25 10:14
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.19 14:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 19:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 22:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.23 16:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.07 09:15
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.01 15:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.30 07:34
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.24 19:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.12 09:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.12 09:40
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
