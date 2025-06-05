SegnaliSezioni
Umair Khalil

Grow with me

Umair Khalil
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 7%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
178
Profit Trade:
134 (75.28%)
Loss Trade:
44 (24.72%)
Best Trade:
1 031.04 AUD
Worst Trade:
-3 871.82 AUD
Profitto lordo:
11 316.86 AUD (707 065 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9 952.59 AUD (145 561 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (617.39 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
7 691.81 AUD (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
94.30%
Massimo carico di deposito:
44.10%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.18
Long Trade:
98 (55.06%)
Short Trade:
80 (44.94%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.14
Profitto previsto:
7.66 AUD
Profitto medio:
84.45 AUD
Perdita media:
-226.20 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-351.83 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-7 667.52 AUD (5)
Crescita mensile:
1.96%
Previsione annuale:
23.73%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
57.66 AUD
Massimale:
7 667.52 AUD (36.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
26.73% (7 668.75 AUD)
Per equità:
28.84% (5 947.66 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
ORCL.NYSE 97
NVDA.NAS 22
AVGO.NAS 11
UNH.NYSE 8
IBM.NYSE 3
ABT.NYSE 3
CRM.NYSE 2
V.NYSE 2
PG.NYSE 2
INTC.NAS 2
VONG.NAS 2
WMT.NYSE 1
HD.NYSE 1
JNJ.NYSE 1
LOW.NYSE 1
XLI.NYSE 1
VYM.NYSE 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
ORCL.NYSE 828
NVDA.NAS 130
AVGO.NAS 72
UNH.NYSE 22
IBM.NYSE 11
ABT.NYSE 24
CRM.NYSE 17
V.NYSE 4
PG.NYSE 6
INTC.NAS 38
VONG.NAS 3
WMT.NYSE 5
HD.NYSE 6
JNJ.NYSE 2
LOW.NYSE 4
XLI.NYSE 3
VYM.NYSE 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
ORCL.NYSE 66K
NVDA.NAS 2.5K
AVGO.NAS 49K
UNH.NYSE 547
IBM.NYSE 35
ABT.NYSE 14K
CRM.NYSE 9.3K
V.NYSE 342
PG.NYSE 513
INTC.NAS 335
VONG.NAS 549
WMT.NYSE 394
HD.NYSE 535
JNJ.NYSE 206
LOW.NYSE 3.7K
XLI.NYSE 115
VYM.NYSE 138
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 031.04 AUD
Worst Trade: -3 872 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +617.39 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -351.83 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

