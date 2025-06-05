- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
178
Profit Trade:
134 (75.28%)
Loss Trade:
44 (24.72%)
Best Trade:
1 031.04 AUD
Worst Trade:
-3 871.82 AUD
Profitto lordo:
11 316.86 AUD (707 065 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9 952.59 AUD (145 561 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (617.39 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
7 691.81 AUD (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
94.30%
Massimo carico di deposito:
44.10%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.18
Long Trade:
98 (55.06%)
Short Trade:
80 (44.94%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.14
Profitto previsto:
7.66 AUD
Profitto medio:
84.45 AUD
Perdita media:
-226.20 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-351.83 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-7 667.52 AUD (5)
Crescita mensile:
1.96%
Previsione annuale:
23.73%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
57.66 AUD
Massimale:
7 667.52 AUD (36.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
26.73% (7 668.75 AUD)
Per equità:
28.84% (5 947.66 AUD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|ORCL.NYSE
|97
|NVDA.NAS
|22
|AVGO.NAS
|11
|UNH.NYSE
|8
|IBM.NYSE
|3
|ABT.NYSE
|3
|CRM.NYSE
|2
|V.NYSE
|2
|PG.NYSE
|2
|INTC.NAS
|2
|VONG.NAS
|2
|WMT.NYSE
|1
|HD.NYSE
|1
|JNJ.NYSE
|1
|LOW.NYSE
|1
|XLI.NYSE
|1
|VYM.NYSE
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|ORCL.NYSE
|828
|NVDA.NAS
|130
|AVGO.NAS
|72
|UNH.NYSE
|22
|IBM.NYSE
|11
|ABT.NYSE
|24
|CRM.NYSE
|17
|V.NYSE
|4
|PG.NYSE
|6
|INTC.NAS
|38
|VONG.NAS
|3
|WMT.NYSE
|5
|HD.NYSE
|6
|JNJ.NYSE
|2
|LOW.NYSE
|4
|XLI.NYSE
|3
|VYM.NYSE
|3
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|ORCL.NYSE
|66K
|NVDA.NAS
|2.5K
|AVGO.NAS
|49K
|UNH.NYSE
|547
|IBM.NYSE
|35
|ABT.NYSE
|14K
|CRM.NYSE
|9.3K
|V.NYSE
|342
|PG.NYSE
|513
|INTC.NAS
|335
|VONG.NAS
|549
|WMT.NYSE
|394
|HD.NYSE
|535
|JNJ.NYSE
|206
|LOW.NYSE
|3.7K
|XLI.NYSE
|115
|VYM.NYSE
|138
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 031.04 AUD
Worst Trade: -3 872 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +617.39 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -351.83 AUD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
7%
0
0
USD
USD
21K
AUD
AUD
17
5%
178
75%
94%
1.13
7.66
AUD
AUD
29%
1:500