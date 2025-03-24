SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / ALocalLevels Roboforex
Aleksandr Seredin

ALocalLevels Roboforex

Aleksandr Seredin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
26 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
40
Profit Trade:
7 (17.50%)
Loss Trade:
33 (82.50%)
Best Trade:
33.65 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.09 USD
Profitto lordo:
122.59 USD (3 991 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-105.02 USD (3 743 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (33.65 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
33.65 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
4.72%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.81%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.43
Long Trade:
20 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
20 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.17
Profitto previsto:
0.44 USD
Profitto medio:
17.51 USD
Perdita media:
-3.18 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
23 (-40.28 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-40.28 USD (23)
Crescita mensile:
-0.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
34.05 USD
Massimale:
41.18 USD (6.32%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.32% (41.15 USD)
Per equità:
0.96% (6.39 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 10
GBPJPY 8
EURCAD 6
EURUSD 3
USDCHF 3
GBPAUD 2
AUDUSD 2
AUDJPY 2
GBPCAD 1
CADCHF 1
USDJPY 1
EURGBP 1
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 1
GBPJPY 37
EURCAD -27
EURUSD 0
USDCHF -4
GBPAUD -6
AUDUSD -3
AUDJPY -14
GBPCAD -2
CADCHF -6
USDJPY 18
EURGBP 23
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD -834
GBPJPY 2.8K
EURCAD -764
EURUSD -16
USDCHF -287
GBPAUD -472
AUDUSD -88
AUDJPY -211
GBPCAD -231
CADCHF -55
USDJPY 338
EURGBP 92
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +33.65 USD
Worst Trade: -11 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 23
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +33.65 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -40.28 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 14
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.20 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.36 × 36
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
Exness-MT5Real7
0.56 × 16
RoboForex-ECN
0.61 × 4016
ICMarkets-MT5
0.67 × 15
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
Exness-MT5Real8
0.92 × 106
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.97 × 136
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.16 × 202
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.20 × 453
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.36 × 147
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.42 × 621
50 più
The signal is a hybrid of algorithmic and manual trading using artificial intelligence.

Neither martingale nor grid technologies are used here, but only positional trading is used with the possibility of transferring positions overnight.

For better performance, use the same broker as in the signal.



Note:

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

Suscribe to my signal under your responsability.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.06 23:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 08:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.10 23:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 02:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.04 23:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 02:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 01:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 01:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.94% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.04 03:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.02 00:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.01 23:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.25 18:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.09% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.18 01:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 08:14
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.09 19:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.09 19:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.04 02:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.29 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.23 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.19 07:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
