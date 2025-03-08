SegnaliSezioni
Pierre Vachichin

CTrend FX

Pierre Vachichin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
29 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 172%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 886
Profit Trade:
1 472 (78.04%)
Loss Trade:
414 (21.95%)
Best Trade:
16 962.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-4 388.54 USD
Profitto lordo:
264 625.50 USD (1 710 216 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-95 053.33 USD (428 762 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
205 (9 081.42 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
16 962.12 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
94.77%
Massimo carico di deposito:
133.92%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
99
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
7.40
Long Trade:
1 000 (53.02%)
Short Trade:
886 (46.98%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.78
Profitto previsto:
89.91 USD
Profitto medio:
179.77 USD
Perdita media:
-229.60 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
22 (-11 133.57 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-11 133.57 USD (22)
Crescita mensile:
9.91%
Previsione annuale:
120.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.20 USD
Massimale:
22 904.96 USD (11.50%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.53% (22 904.96 USD)
Per equità:
42.83% (100 450.86 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 384
NZDCAD 112
AUDCAD 103
CADJPY 96
AUDJPY 93
EURUSD 92
USDCAD 88
NZDJPY 87
WS30 85
EURJPY 83
EURAUD 83
NDX 77
SP500 74
EURNZD 74
NZDCHF 71
AUS200 71
CHFJPY 65
AUDNZD 50
UK100 32
GDAXI 29
XAGUSD 12
XTIUSD 10
USDCHF 7
AUDCHF 3
GBPAUD 2
GBPCHF 2
EURGBP 1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 15K
NZDCAD 8.1K
AUDCAD 2.3K
CADJPY 2.5K
AUDJPY 2.1K
EURUSD 3.1K
USDCAD 2.3K
NZDJPY 1.6K
WS30 14K
EURJPY -4.4K
EURAUD 2.4K
NDX 12K
SP500 33K
EURNZD 3.8K
NZDCHF 777
AUS200 24K
CHFJPY -1.8K
AUDNZD 457
UK100 3.5K
GDAXI 33K
XAGUSD 2.4K
XTIUSD 4.3K
USDCHF 1.5K
AUDCHF 1.1K
GBPAUD 1K
GBPCHF 983
EURGBP 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.1M
NZDCAD 9.6K
AUDCAD 13K
CADJPY 21K
AUDJPY 9.8K
EURUSD 20K
USDCAD 7.6K
NZDJPY 10K
WS30 1.3K
EURJPY -5.1K
EURAUD 15K
NDX 25K
SP500 4.9K
EURNZD 14K
NZDCHF 1.9K
AUS200 14K
CHFJPY -3.4K
AUDNZD 1.9K
UK100 593
GDAXI 25K
XAGUSD 1.1K
XTIUSD 525
USDCHF -6.1K
AUDCHF 3.6K
GBPAUD 6.3K
GBPCHF 5K
EURGBP 55
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 EA Live Signal


CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 Expert Advisor

Unlock Advanced Trading with Precision and Control!

The CTrend FX Ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to provide traders with the flexibility to configure complex technical parameters and advanced trading strategies for optimized performance. CTrend FX Ultimate combines several trend-following, momentum-based, and fractal-based features to create a robust trading experience that aligns with individual market perspectives and risk tolerance. This is the most customizable MT4 Expert Advisor that you will find on the market. It went through 20 different versions over the years before being finally released for sale to the public. It can trade on most currency pairs, indices and commodities, although the settings will have to be optimized for each instrument. CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 can trade on most timeframes as well as on Renko charts. The default settings work well on the currencies and indices listed below, however the set files provided in the comments section on the 1st page work better. It is recommended that the buyer optimizes and backtests the expert advisor on their end to find the settings that match the trader's risk tolerance and trading style.

You can run the EA on your own terminals once you purchase it on https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126031.

Non ci sono recensioni
