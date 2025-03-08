SignauxSections
Pierre Vachichin

CTrend FX

Pierre Vachichin
0 avis
Fiabilité
29 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 172%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 880
Bénéfice trades:
1 468 (78.08%)
Perte trades:
412 (21.91%)
Meilleure transaction:
16 962.12 USD
Pire transaction:
-4 388.54 USD
Bénéfice brut:
264 396.48 USD (1 709 110 pips)
Perte brute:
-94 936.50 USD (427 845 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
205 (9 081.42 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
16 962.12 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Activité de trading:
94.77%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
133.92%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
94
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
7.40
Longs trades:
994 (52.87%)
Courts trades:
886 (47.13%)
Facteur de profit:
2.78
Rendement attendu:
90.14 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
180.11 USD
Perte moyenne:
-230.43 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
22 (-11 133.57 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-11 133.57 USD (22)
Croissance mensuelle:
9.86%
Prévision annuelle:
119.64%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2.20 USD
Maximal:
22 904.96 USD (11.50%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.53% (22 904.96 USD)
Par fonds propres:
42.83% (100 450.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 384
NZDCAD 111
AUDCAD 102
CADJPY 96
AUDJPY 93
EURUSD 92
USDCAD 88
NZDJPY 87
EURJPY 83
EURAUD 83
WS30 83
NDX 75
SP500 74
EURNZD 74
NZDCHF 71
AUS200 71
CHFJPY 65
AUDNZD 50
UK100 32
GDAXI 29
XAGUSD 12
XTIUSD 10
USDCHF 7
AUDCHF 3
GBPAUD 2
GBPCHF 2
EURGBP 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 15K
NZDCAD 8.1K
AUDCAD 2.2K
CADJPY 2.5K
AUDJPY 2.1K
EURUSD 3.1K
USDCAD 2.3K
NZDJPY 1.6K
EURJPY -4.4K
EURAUD 2.4K
WS30 14K
NDX 12K
SP500 33K
EURNZD 3.8K
NZDCHF 777
AUS200 24K
CHFJPY -1.8K
AUDNZD 457
UK100 3.5K
GDAXI 33K
XAGUSD 2.4K
XTIUSD 4.3K
USDCHF 1.5K
AUDCHF 1.1K
GBPAUD 1K
GBPCHF 983
EURGBP 6
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.1M
NZDCAD 9.5K
AUDCAD 13K
CADJPY 21K
AUDJPY 9.8K
EURUSD 20K
USDCAD 7.6K
NZDJPY 10K
EURJPY -5.1K
EURAUD 15K
WS30 1.3K
NDX 25K
SP500 4.9K
EURNZD 14K
NZDCHF 1.9K
AUS200 14K
CHFJPY -3.4K
AUDNZD 1.9K
UK100 593
GDAXI 25K
XAGUSD 1.1K
XTIUSD 525
USDCHF -6.1K
AUDCHF 3.6K
GBPAUD 6.3K
GBPCHF 5K
EURGBP 55
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +16 962.12 USD
Pire transaction: -4 389 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 22
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +9 081.42 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -11 133.57 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 EA Live Signal


CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 Expert Advisor

Unlock Advanced Trading with Precision and Control!

The CTrend FX Ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to provide traders with the flexibility to configure complex technical parameters and advanced trading strategies for optimized performance. CTrend FX Ultimate combines several trend-following, momentum-based, and fractal-based features to create a robust trading experience that aligns with individual market perspectives and risk tolerance. This is the most customizable MT4 Expert Advisor that you will find on the market. It went through 20 different versions over the years before being finally released for sale to the public. It can trade on most currency pairs, indices and commodities, although the settings will have to be optimized for each instrument. CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 can trade on most timeframes as well as on Renko charts. The default settings work well on the currencies and indices listed below, however the set files provided in the comments section on the 1st page work better. It is recommended that the buyer optimizes and backtests the expert advisor on their end to find the settings that match the trader's risk tolerance and trading style.

You can run the EA on your own terminals once you purchase it on https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126031.

