SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / CTrend FX
Pierre Vachichin

CTrend FX

Pierre Vachichin
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
29 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 172%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 886
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 472 (78.04%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
414 (21.95%)
En iyi işlem:
16 962.12 USD
En kötü işlem:
-4 388.54 USD
Brüt kâr:
264 625.50 USD (1 710 216 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-95 053.33 USD (428 762 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
205 (9 081.42 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
16 962.12 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.17
Alım-satım etkinliği:
94.77%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
133.92%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
99
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
7.40
Alış işlemleri:
1 000 (53.02%)
Satış işlemleri:
886 (46.98%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.78
Beklenen getiri:
89.91 USD
Ortalama kâr:
179.77 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-229.60 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
22 (-11 133.57 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-11 133.57 USD (22)
Aylık büyüme:
9.81%
Yıllık tahmin:
120.24%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2.20 USD
Maksimum:
22 904.96 USD (11.50%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.53% (22 904.96 USD)
Varlığa göre:
42.83% (100 450.86 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 384
NZDCAD 112
AUDCAD 103
CADJPY 96
AUDJPY 93
EURUSD 92
USDCAD 88
NZDJPY 87
WS30 85
EURJPY 83
EURAUD 83
NDX 77
SP500 74
EURNZD 74
NZDCHF 71
AUS200 71
CHFJPY 65
AUDNZD 50
UK100 32
GDAXI 29
XAGUSD 12
XTIUSD 10
USDCHF 7
AUDCHF 3
GBPAUD 2
GBPCHF 2
EURGBP 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 15K
NZDCAD 8.1K
AUDCAD 2.3K
CADJPY 2.5K
AUDJPY 2.1K
EURUSD 3.1K
USDCAD 2.3K
NZDJPY 1.6K
WS30 14K
EURJPY -4.4K
EURAUD 2.4K
NDX 12K
SP500 33K
EURNZD 3.8K
NZDCHF 777
AUS200 24K
CHFJPY -1.8K
AUDNZD 457
UK100 3.5K
GDAXI 33K
XAGUSD 2.4K
XTIUSD 4.3K
USDCHF 1.5K
AUDCHF 1.1K
GBPAUD 1K
GBPCHF 983
EURGBP 6
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.1M
NZDCAD 9.6K
AUDCAD 13K
CADJPY 21K
AUDJPY 9.8K
EURUSD 20K
USDCAD 7.6K
NZDJPY 10K
WS30 1.3K
EURJPY -5.1K
EURAUD 15K
NDX 25K
SP500 4.9K
EURNZD 14K
NZDCHF 1.9K
AUS200 14K
CHFJPY -3.4K
AUDNZD 1.9K
UK100 593
GDAXI 25K
XAGUSD 1.1K
XTIUSD 525
USDCHF -6.1K
AUDCHF 3.6K
GBPAUD 6.3K
GBPCHF 5K
EURGBP 55
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +16 962.12 USD
En kötü işlem: -4 389 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 22
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +9 081.42 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -11 133.57 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 EA Live Signal


CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 Expert Advisor

Unlock Advanced Trading with Precision and Control!

The CTrend FX Ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to provide traders with the flexibility to configure complex technical parameters and advanced trading strategies for optimized performance. CTrend FX Ultimate combines several trend-following, momentum-based, and fractal-based features to create a robust trading experience that aligns with individual market perspectives and risk tolerance. This is the most customizable MT4 Expert Advisor that you will find on the market. It went through 20 different versions over the years before being finally released for sale to the public. It can trade on most currency pairs, indices and commodities, although the settings will have to be optimized for each instrument. CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 can trade on most timeframes as well as on Renko charts. The default settings work well on the currencies and indices listed below, however the set files provided in the comments section on the 1st page work better. It is recommended that the buyer optimizes and backtests the expert advisor on their end to find the settings that match the trader's risk tolerance and trading style.

You can run the EA on your own terminals once you purchase it on https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126031.

İnceleme yok
2025.08.28 14:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.28 12:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.28 10:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.28 03:58
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.28 02:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.28 00:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.27 22:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.27 19:42
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.27 11:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.27 10:18
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.27 08:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.27 07:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.27 00:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.26 19:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 23:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 22:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 15:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 00:43
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 22:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 21:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
CTrend FX
Ayda 30 USD
172%
0
0
USD
247K
USD
29
99%
1 886
78%
95%
2.78
89.91
USD
43%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.