- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
4 544
Profit Trade:
3 139 (69.08%)
Loss Trade:
1 405 (30.92%)
Best Trade:
1 020.99 USD
Worst Trade:
-222.02 USD
Profitto lordo:
24 770.80 USD (783 999 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-16 118.28 USD (673 638 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (25.86 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 723.44 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
97.08%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.20%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
30
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
4.81
Long Trade:
923 (20.31%)
Short Trade:
3 621 (79.69%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.54
Profitto previsto:
1.90 USD
Profitto medio:
7.89 USD
Perdita media:
-11.47 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
19 (-1 770.64 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 770.64 USD (19)
Crescita mensile:
1.14%
Previsione annuale:
14.07%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 798.75 USD (17.66%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.02% (1 798.75 USD)
Per equità:
42.91% (4 766.87 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD..
|2028
|AUDCAD..
|1754
|GBPUSD..
|516
|UT100
|226
|XAUUSD..
|17
|BTCUSD
|1
|US500
|1
|USOUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD..
|922
|AUDCAD..
|1.5K
|GBPUSD..
|799
|UT100
|4.5K
|XAUUSD..
|902
|BTCUSD
|13
|US500
|0
|USOUSD
|54
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD..
|-62K
|AUDCAD..
|6K
|GBPUSD..
|-9.8K
|UT100
|147K
|XAUUSD..
|3.5K
|BTCUSD
|26K
|US500
|19
|USOUSD
|540
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 020.99 USD
Worst Trade: -222 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 19
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +25.86 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 770.64 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MEXAtlantic-Real-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Profitable System Over Time 📈
System tested since 01/01/2010 – Live since 01/01/2019.
Simply analyze the data. The numbers speak for themselves.
Things to Keep in Mind:
- Learn how the signal copy function works: MQL5 Signal Copying Guide
- Minimum account leverage: 1:500.
- Stable 24/7 server connection and realiable Broker. I recommend using AXI for optimal performance.
- If AXI is not available in your country, you can try MEX, another broker where the system performs seamlessly.
About Us:
Disclaimer:
- Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
- Suscribe to my signal under your responsability.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
75USD al mese
286%
0
0
USD
USD
7.6K
USD
USD
100
94%
4 544
69%
97%
1.53
1.90
USD
USD
43%
1:500