SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Asterysc Hunter 3
Neriax Group, S.L.

Asterysc Hunter 3

Neriax Group, S.L.
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
100 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 75 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 286%
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
4 544
Profit Trade:
3 139 (69.08%)
Loss Trade:
1 405 (30.92%)
Best Trade:
1 020.99 USD
Worst Trade:
-222.02 USD
Profitto lordo:
24 770.80 USD (783 999 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-16 118.28 USD (673 638 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (25.86 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 723.44 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
97.08%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.20%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
30
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
4.81
Long Trade:
923 (20.31%)
Short Trade:
3 621 (79.69%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.54
Profitto previsto:
1.90 USD
Profitto medio:
7.89 USD
Perdita media:
-11.47 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
19 (-1 770.64 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 770.64 USD (19)
Crescita mensile:
1.14%
Previsione annuale:
14.07%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 798.75 USD (17.66%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.02% (1 798.75 USD)
Per equità:
42.91% (4 766.87 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD.. 2028
AUDCAD.. 1754
GBPUSD.. 516
UT100 226
XAUUSD.. 17
BTCUSD 1
US500 1
USOUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD.. 922
AUDCAD.. 1.5K
GBPUSD.. 799
UT100 4.5K
XAUUSD.. 902
BTCUSD 13
US500 0
USOUSD 54
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD.. -62K
AUDCAD.. 6K
GBPUSD.. -9.8K
UT100 147K
XAUUSD.. 3.5K
BTCUSD 26K
US500 19
USOUSD 540
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 020.99 USD
Worst Trade: -222 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 19
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +25.86 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 770.64 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MEXAtlantic-Real-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Profitable System Over Time 📈

System tested since 01/01/2010 – Live since 01/01/2019.
Simply analyze the data. The numbers speak for themselves.

Things to Keep in Mind:

  • Learn how the signal copy function works: MQL5 Signal Copying Guide
  • Minimum account leverage: 1:500.
  • Stable 24/7 server connection and realiable Broker. I recommend using AXI for optimal performance.
  • If AXI is not available in your country, you can try MEX, another broker where the system performs seamlessly.  


About Us:

Disclaimer:

  • Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
  • Suscribe to my signal under your responsability.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.04.10 12:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.10 07:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.10 01:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 05:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.20 04:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.20 02:43
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.19 23:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.19 22:23
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.19 07:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 16:08
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 12:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.18 02:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 15:28
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 15:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.12 17:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.12 15:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.12 12:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.12 09:15
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.12 02:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Asterysc Hunter 3
75USD al mese
286%
0
0
USD
7.6K
USD
100
94%
4 544
69%
97%
1.53
1.90
USD
43%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.