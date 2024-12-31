SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Neman
Siarhei Mytsko

Neman

Siarhei Mytsko
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 33 USD al mese
45%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 GLD
Worst Trade:
0.00 GLD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 GLD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 GLD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 GLD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 GLD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
27.60%
Massimo carico di deposito:
27.06%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 GLD
Profitto medio:
0.00 GLD
Perdita media:
0.00 GLD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 GLD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 GLD (0)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 GLD
Massimale:
0.00 GLD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
53.77% (15.81 GLD)
Per equità:
37.46% (11.11 GLD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 GLD
Worst Trade: -0 GLD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 GLD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 GLD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Thank you for choosing my signal

minimum 1000 USD (higher balance is better)

recommended lever 1:500 and higher

Recommendation: protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly 

Carefully consider how much % of your capital you use to copy my signal, especially owners of larger accounts - all decisions are fully under your direction and responsibility is up to you !!!

Warning - past profits are not a guarantee of future profits.

Forex trading is high risk and don't risk money you can't afford to lose!!!


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.28 09:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 09:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 19:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 16:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 15:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.11 10:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 19:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.31 12:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.15 06:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.12 08:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.12 07:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 16:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 13:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 03:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 17:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.11 18:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.09 19:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.04 09:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.29 09:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Neman
33USD al mese
45%
0
0
USD
38
GLD
0
0%
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
GLD
54%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.