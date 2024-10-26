SegnaliSezioni
Thomas Kath

Ghost Pattern 1

Thomas Kath
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
80 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 149 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 676%
VantageInternational-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
456
Profit Trade:
322 (70.61%)
Loss Trade:
134 (29.39%)
Best Trade:
131.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-135.66 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 528.47 USD (40 052 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 008.91 USD (24 518 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (14.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
268.26 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.25
Attività di trading:
40.12%
Massimo carico di deposito:
78.02%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
8.22
Long Trade:
238 (52.19%)
Short Trade:
218 (47.81%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.51
Profitto previsto:
3.33 USD
Profitto medio:
7.85 USD
Perdita media:
-7.53 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-27.38 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-135.66 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
46.79%
Previsione annuale:
567.70%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.35 USD
Massimale:
184.79 USD (21.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
17.09% (184.79 USD)
Per equità:
81.35% (245.89 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPCHF 103
NZDCAD 102
AUDCAD 99
NZDUSD 59
USDCAD 53
AUDNZD 31
EURUSD 3
XPTUSD 3
USDJPY 2
XAUUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPCHF 249
NZDCAD 266
AUDCAD 508
NZDUSD 226
USDCAD 165
AUDNZD 87
EURUSD 1
XPTUSD 17
USDJPY 0
XAUUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPCHF 4.7K
NZDCAD 2.2K
AUDCAD 1.3K
NZDUSD 1.6K
USDCAD 3.1K
AUDNZD 701
EURUSD 50
XPTUSD 1.7K
USDJPY 23
XAUUSD 58
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +131.42 USD
Worst Trade: -136 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +14.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -27.38 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 4
SwitchMarkets-Live
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.34 × 1072
VTMarkets-Live
0.36 × 76
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.46 × 6297
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.50 × 397
Axiory-Live
0.58 × 1987
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 3987
Darwinex-Live
0.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
0.79 × 1886
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.84 × 19
DooTechnology-Live
0.88 × 789
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.89 × 38
StriforLtd-Live
0.91 × 674
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.95 × 12790
StriforLLC-Live
1.11 × 247
RoboMarkets-ECN
1.13 × 39
Exness-MT5Real3
1.17 × 661
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.29 × 8948
FXView-Live
1.37 × 41
itexsys-Platform
1.40 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
1.43 × 3042
74 più
Welcome to Ghost Pattern

All signals are generated on the basis of complex mathematical rules and AI.

We trade 99% fully automated and only currency pairs.

Our ‘robots’ are subject to daily monitoring and are regularly maintained.

Our service is based in Switzerland.

This robot work's 24/7 on high availebility server farm.

( Min deposit: 100 USD)

Contact us my emai: info@ghost-pattern.com

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 09:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 08:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 07:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 06:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 22:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 21:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 20:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 19:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.15 14:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.15 13:05
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.15 12:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.15 08:21
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 14:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 13:51
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 11:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 08:21
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 07:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.10 15:42
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.28 17:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.27 07:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
