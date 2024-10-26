- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
456
Profit Trade:
322 (70.61%)
Loss Trade:
134 (29.39%)
Best Trade:
131.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-135.66 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 528.47 USD (40 052 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 008.91 USD (24 518 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (14.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
268.26 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.25
Attività di trading:
40.12%
Massimo carico di deposito:
78.02%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
8.22
Long Trade:
238 (52.19%)
Short Trade:
218 (47.81%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.51
Profitto previsto:
3.33 USD
Profitto medio:
7.85 USD
Perdita media:
-7.53 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-27.38 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-135.66 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
46.79%
Previsione annuale:
567.70%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.35 USD
Massimale:
184.79 USD (21.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
17.09% (184.79 USD)
Per equità:
81.35% (245.89 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF
|103
|NZDCAD
|102
|AUDCAD
|99
|NZDUSD
|59
|USDCAD
|53
|AUDNZD
|31
|EURUSD
|3
|XPTUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPCHF
|249
|NZDCAD
|266
|AUDCAD
|508
|NZDUSD
|226
|USDCAD
|165
|AUDNZD
|87
|EURUSD
|1
|XPTUSD
|17
|USDJPY
|0
|XAUUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPCHF
|4.7K
|NZDCAD
|2.2K
|AUDCAD
|1.3K
|NZDUSD
|1.6K
|USDCAD
|3.1K
|AUDNZD
|701
|EURUSD
|50
|XPTUSD
|1.7K
|USDJPY
|23
|XAUUSD
|58
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +131.42 USD
Worst Trade: -136 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +14.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -27.38 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SwitchMarkets-Live
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.34 × 1072
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 76
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.46 × 6297
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.50 × 397
|
Axiory-Live
|0.58 × 1987
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 3987
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.79 × 1886
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.84 × 19
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.88 × 789
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.89 × 38
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.91 × 674
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.95 × 12790
|
StriforLLC-Live
|1.11 × 247
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|1.13 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.17 × 661
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.29 × 8948
|
FXView-Live
|1.37 × 41
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.43 × 3042
74 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Welcome to Ghost Pattern
All signals are generated on the basis of complex mathematical rules and AI.
We trade 99% fully automated and only currency pairs.
Our ‘robots’ are subject to daily monitoring and are regularly maintained.
Our service is based in Switzerland.
This robot work's 24/7 on high availebility server farm.
( Min deposit: 100 USD)
Contact us my emai: info@ghost-pattern.com
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
149USD al mese
676%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
USD
USD
80
83%
456
70%
40%
2.50
3.33
USD
USD
81%
1:500