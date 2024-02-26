SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Ranger Protector
Milan Zivanovic

Ranger Protector

Milan Zivanovic
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
82 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 43%
ICMarketsInternational-MT5-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
602
Profit Trade:
452 (75.08%)
Loss Trade:
150 (24.92%)
Best Trade:
464.26 EUR
Worst Trade:
-301.42 EUR
Profitto lordo:
5 623.30 EUR (106 014 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 551.81 EUR (84 475 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (102.69 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
898.81 EUR (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
66.34%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.62%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.35
Long Trade:
212 (35.22%)
Short Trade:
390 (64.78%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.58
Profitto previsto:
3.44 EUR
Profitto medio:
12.44 EUR
Perdita media:
-23.68 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-875.03 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-875.03 EUR (10)
Crescita mensile:
3.13%
Previsione annuale:
41.01%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
20.49 EUR
Massimale:
879.74 EUR (14.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.39% (878.62 EUR)
Per equità:
42.61% (2 598.23 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPAUD 119
GBPCAD 79
EURCAD 78
AUDNZD 78
NZDCAD 71
EURNZD 58
CADCHF 55
AUDCAD 33
CHFJPY 15
CADJPY 14
GBPCHF 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPAUD 524
GBPCAD 280
EURCAD 261
AUDNZD 189
NZDCAD 367
EURNZD 232
CADCHF 174
AUDCAD 129
CHFJPY 106
CADJPY 91
GBPCHF 9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPAUD 5.1K
GBPCAD -8.3K
EURCAD -235
AUDNZD 5.8K
NZDCAD 4.8K
EURNZD 3.9K
CADCHF 4.7K
AUDCAD 3.9K
CHFJPY -846
CADJPY 2.5K
GBPCHF 304
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +464.26 EUR
Worst Trade: -301 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +102.69 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -875.03 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsInternational-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.10 × 179
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Ranger EA is the advanced grid system which already works on demo accounts for years.

And now is Live on Real account.

Link to the MT5 version

Link to the MT4 version

Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make a profit.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.11 17:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 21:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.04 21:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.04 18:30
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.13 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.13 02:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.08 20:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.04.04 21:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.03.05 11:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.02.28 20:17
Share of trading days is too low
2024.02.28 20:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.02.28 19:16
Share of trading days is too low
2024.02.28 19:16
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.02.26 13:16
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.26 13:16
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.26 13:16
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2024.02.26 13:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.02.26 13:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Ranger Protector
39USD al mese
43%
0
0
USD
6.4K
EUR
82
99%
602
75%
66%
1.58
3.44
EUR
43%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.