Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|119
|GBPCAD
|79
|EURCAD
|78
|AUDNZD
|78
|NZDCAD
|71
|EURNZD
|58
|CADCHF
|55
|AUDCAD
|33
|CHFJPY
|15
|CADJPY
|14
|GBPCHF
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPAUD
|524
|GBPCAD
|280
|EURCAD
|261
|AUDNZD
|189
|NZDCAD
|367
|EURNZD
|232
|CADCHF
|174
|AUDCAD
|129
|CHFJPY
|106
|CADJPY
|91
|GBPCHF
|9
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPAUD
|5.1K
|GBPCAD
|-8.3K
|EURCAD
|-235
|AUDNZD
|5.8K
|NZDCAD
|4.8K
|EURNZD
|3.9K
|CADCHF
|4.7K
|AUDCAD
|3.9K
|CHFJPY
|-846
|CADJPY
|2.5K
|GBPCHF
|304
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsInternational-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.10 × 179
Ranger EA is the advanced grid system which already works on demo accounts for years.
And now is Live on Real account.
Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make a profit.
