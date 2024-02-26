SignauxSections
Milan Zivanovic

Ranger Protector

Milan Zivanovic
0 avis
Fiabilité
82 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2024 43%
ICMarketsInternational-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
602
Bénéfice trades:
452 (75.08%)
Perte trades:
150 (24.92%)
Meilleure transaction:
464.26 EUR
Pire transaction:
-301.42 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
5 623.30 EUR (106 014 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 551.81 EUR (84 475 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
21 (102.69 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
898.81 EUR (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
66.34%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
17.62%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.35
Longs trades:
212 (35.22%)
Courts trades:
390 (64.78%)
Facteur de profit:
1.58
Rendement attendu:
3.44 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
12.44 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-23.68 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-875.03 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-875.03 EUR (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.13%
Prévision annuelle:
41.01%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
20.49 EUR
Maximal:
879.74 EUR (14.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.39% (878.62 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
42.61% (2 598.23 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPAUD 119
GBPCAD 79
EURCAD 78
AUDNZD 78
NZDCAD 71
EURNZD 58
CADCHF 55
AUDCAD 33
CHFJPY 15
CADJPY 14
GBPCHF 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD 524
GBPCAD 280
EURCAD 261
AUDNZD 189
NZDCAD 367
EURNZD 232
CADCHF 174
AUDCAD 129
CHFJPY 106
CADJPY 91
GBPCHF 9
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD 5.1K
GBPCAD -8.3K
EURCAD -235
AUDNZD 5.8K
NZDCAD 4.8K
EURNZD 3.9K
CADCHF 4.7K
AUDCAD 3.9K
CHFJPY -846
CADJPY 2.5K
GBPCHF 304
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsInternational-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.10 × 179
Ranger EA is the advanced grid system which already works on demo accounts for years.

And now is Live on Real account.

Link to the MT5 version

Link to the MT4 version

Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make a profit.


Aucun avis
2025.08.11 17:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 21:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.04 21:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.04 18:30
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.13 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.13 02:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.08 20:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.04.04 21:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.03.05 11:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.02.28 20:17
Share of trading days is too low
2024.02.28 20:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.02.28 19:16
Share of trading days is too low
2024.02.28 19:16
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.02.26 13:16
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.26 13:16
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.26 13:16
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2024.02.26 13:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.02.26 13:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Ranger Protector
39 USD par mois
43%
0
0
USD
6.4K
EUR
82
99%
602
75%
66%
1.58
3.44
EUR
43%
1:500
