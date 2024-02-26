- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|119
|GBPCAD
|79
|EURCAD
|78
|AUDNZD
|78
|NZDCAD
|71
|EURNZD
|58
|CADCHF
|55
|AUDCAD
|33
|CHFJPY
|15
|CADJPY
|14
|GBPCHF
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD
|524
|GBPCAD
|280
|EURCAD
|261
|AUDNZD
|189
|NZDCAD
|367
|EURNZD
|232
|CADCHF
|174
|AUDCAD
|129
|CHFJPY
|106
|CADJPY
|91
|GBPCHF
|9
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD
|5.1K
|GBPCAD
|-8.3K
|EURCAD
|-235
|AUDNZD
|5.8K
|NZDCAD
|4.8K
|EURNZD
|3.9K
|CADCHF
|4.7K
|AUDCAD
|3.9K
|CHFJPY
|-846
|CADJPY
|2.5K
|GBPCHF
|304
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsInternational-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.10 × 179
Ranger EA is the advanced grid system which already works on demo accounts for years.
And now is Live on Real account.
Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make a profit.
USD
EUR
EUR