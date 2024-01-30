SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / MinorForce MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

MinorForce MT5

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
86 settimane
1 / 1.1K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 92%
XMGlobal-MT5 10
1:300
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 250
Profit Trade:
893 (71.44%)
Loss Trade:
357 (28.56%)
Best Trade:
19.62 USD
Worst Trade:
-24.63 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 793.56 USD (148 109 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 040.29 USD (148 691 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (15.03 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
49.04 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
87.76%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.69%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
30.58
Long Trade:
548 (43.84%)
Short Trade:
702 (56.16%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.72
Profitto previsto:
0.60 USD
Profitto medio:
2.01 USD
Perdita media:
-2.91 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-4.96 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-24.63 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
2.04%
Previsione annuale:
26.51%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
24.63 USD (1.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.96% (22.85 USD)
Per equità:
36.66% (430.17 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD# 534
AUDCAD# 519
AUDNZD# 197
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD# 355
AUDCAD# 309
AUDNZD# 89
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD# 13K
AUDCAD# -2.1K
AUDNZD# -12K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.62 USD
Worst Trade: -25 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +15.03 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4.96 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 5% per month operating normally AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD (Minors).
Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 300.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.

Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 16:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.17 18:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.23 19:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.17 05:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.16 06:16
No swaps are charged
2024.10.16 06:16
No swaps are charged
2024.10.10 12:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.09.27 13:34
No swaps are charged
2024.09.27 13:34
No swaps are charged
2024.09.23 13:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.09.06 10:54
No swaps are charged
2024.09.06 10:54
No swaps are charged
2024.08.23 10:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.07 14:57
No swaps are charged
2024.08.07 14:57
No swaps are charged
2024.07.17 00:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.16 17:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.16 12:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
MinorForce MT5
30USD al mese
92%
1
1.1K
USD
1.1K
USD
86
97%
1 250
71%
88%
1.72
0.60
USD
37%
1:300
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.