- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
519
Profit Trade:
293 (56.45%)
Loss Trade:
226 (43.55%)
Best Trade:
204.17 EUR
Worst Trade:
-138.36 EUR
Profitto lordo:
7 821.20 EUR (338 546 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 158.86 EUR (216 874 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (429.55 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
658.50 EUR (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
11.64%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.50%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.03
Long Trade:
391 (75.34%)
Short Trade:
128 (24.66%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.52
Profitto previsto:
5.13 EUR
Profitto medio:
26.69 EUR
Perdita media:
-22.83 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
24 (-380.02 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-475.94 EUR (6)
Crescita mensile:
9.67%
Previsione annuale:
117.35%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
25.14 EUR
Massimale:
878.87 EUR (31.98%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
31.95% (877.82 EUR)
Per equità:
12.17% (445.95 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|519
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|122K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +204.17 EUR
Worst Trade: -138 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +429.55 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -380.02 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.80 × 5707
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
Running Gold Trade Pro with 1.2% risk per trade
NO grid
NO martingale
SL on each trade
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102746
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102737
Best broker: https://shorturl.at/uEH12
Best broker european clients: https://shorturl.at/kvHPY
Recommended VPS: https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=69279
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
75USD al mese
266%
0
0
USD
USD
3.7K
EUR
EUR
103
96%
519
56%
12%
1.51
5.13
EUR
EUR
32%
1:500
6 trades on 30/05, and all 6 hit SL. Total 7k $ lost in a day. 😐 such a waste of money. 28 trades in May, 8 profitable and 20 loss trades. Not sure how it made 100% year to date return with this strategy.