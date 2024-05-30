SegnaliSezioni
Profalgo Limited

Goldtrade Pro ICM

Profalgo Limited
1 recensione
Affidabilità
103 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 75 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 266%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
519
Profit Trade:
293 (56.45%)
Loss Trade:
226 (43.55%)
Best Trade:
204.17 EUR
Worst Trade:
-138.36 EUR
Profitto lordo:
7 821.20 EUR (338 546 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 158.86 EUR (216 874 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (429.55 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
658.50 EUR (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
11.64%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.50%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.03
Long Trade:
391 (75.34%)
Short Trade:
128 (24.66%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.52
Profitto previsto:
5.13 EUR
Profitto medio:
26.69 EUR
Perdita media:
-22.83 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
24 (-380.02 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-475.94 EUR (6)
Crescita mensile:
9.67%
Previsione annuale:
117.35%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
25.14 EUR
Massimale:
878.87 EUR (31.98%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
31.95% (877.82 EUR)
Per equità:
12.17% (445.95 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 519
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 122K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +204.17 EUR
Worst Trade: -138 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +429.55 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -380.02 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5707
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 più
Running Gold Trade Pro with 1.2% risk per trade


NO grid

NO martingale

SL on each trade


MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102746

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102737


Valutazione media:
Fazliddin Kosimov
7609
Fazliddin Kosimov 2024.05.30 16:00  (modificato 2024.05.30 16:11) 
 

6 trades on 30/05, and all 6 hit SL. Total 7k $ lost in a day. 😐 such a waste of money. 28 trades in May, 8 profitable and 20 loss trades. Not sure how it made 100% year to date return with this strategy.

Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Goldtrade Pro ICM
75USD al mese
266%
0
0
USD
3.7K
EUR
103
96%
519
56%
12%
1.51
5.13
EUR
32%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.