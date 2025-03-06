SegnaliSezioni
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

NoStress MT5

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
1 recensione
Affidabilità
113 settimane
1 / 12 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 174%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5
1:300
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 969
Profit Trade:
1 575 (79.98%)
Loss Trade:
394 (20.01%)
Best Trade:
18.69 USD
Worst Trade:
-16.87 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 135.08 USD (134 772 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-605.15 USD (67 227 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (10.35 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
30.74 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
56.59%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.89%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 ore
Fattore di recupero:
25.47
Long Trade:
949 (48.20%)
Short Trade:
1 020 (51.80%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.88
Profitto previsto:
0.27 USD
Profitto medio:
0.72 USD
Perdita media:
-1.54 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-20.73 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-20.73 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
1.65%
Previsione annuale:
20.06%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
20.81 USD (2.90%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.69% (20.99 USD)
Per equità:
41.57% (206.16 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1969
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 530
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 68K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +18.69 USD
Worst Trade: -17 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.35 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -20.73 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
10.80 × 50
Exness-MT5Real23
11.43 × 23
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 4% per month operating normally AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 600 USD and leverage is 300.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Valutazione media:
Dany Steyaert
949
Dany Steyaert 2025.03.06 15:29 
 

Very good signal, keep up the good work.

2025.04.18 14:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.14 16:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.14 13:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.14 08:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 06:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 05:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 17:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 16:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 06:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 01:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 21:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 18:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 17:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 21:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 19:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.05 16:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 15:02
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 10:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 08:05
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
NoStress MT5
30USD al mese
174%
1
12
USD
530
USD
113
99%
1 969
79%
57%
1.87
0.27
USD
42%
1:300
