PAVEL UDOVICHENKO

FastWay ICM

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
1 recensione
Affidabilità
144 settimane
2 / 54K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 816%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
825
Profit Trade:
633 (76.72%)
Loss Trade:
192 (23.27%)
Best Trade:
36.77 USD
Worst Trade:
-17.65 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 746.35 USD (146 945 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-736.37 USD (65 970 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (137.55 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
137.55 USD (31)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.32
Attività di trading:
43.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
60.53%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
24.02
Long Trade:
406 (49.21%)
Short Trade:
419 (50.79%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.37
Profitto previsto:
1.22 USD
Profitto medio:
2.76 USD
Perdita media:
-3.84 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-26.02 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-33.30 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.49%
Previsione annuale:
30.63%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
42.05 USD (3.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.09% (19.33 USD)
Per equità:
90.68% (760.95 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 293
AUDCAD 280
AUDNZD 230
EURGBP 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 345
AUDCAD 469
AUDNZD 158
EURGBP 41
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 31K
AUDCAD 37K
AUDNZD 11K
EURGBP 2K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +36.77 USD
Worst Trade: -18 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 31
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +137.55 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -26.02 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.13 × 16
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 30
Tradeview-Live
0.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.63 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.40 × 15
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.50 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.63 × 8
itexsys-Platform
1.73 × 30
FPMarkets-Live
1.93 × 224
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.05 × 135
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.06 × 6170
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.47 × 689
Darwinex-Live
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.75 × 1178
Tickmill-Live
2.92 × 73
Exness-MT5Real8
3.54 × 67
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.76 × 37
Exness-MT5Real15
3.90 × 10
FBS-Real
4.00 × 14
VantageInternational-Live
4.18 × 262
FXGT-Live
4.20 × 5
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
4.24 × 96
40 più
This signal is powered by the FastWay EA trading robot

Expected average annual return: around 50%–70%
Maximum expected drawdown (based on backtesting data for current settings): up to 45%

  • Automated trading based on volatility and mean reversion
  • Recommended broker: IC Markets
  • ECN / Raw spread account is required for proper operation
  • Recommended leverage: 1:100
  • Minimum recommended deposit: $1500

Trading pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP

Important:
Until June 2025, the signal used very aggressive settings of FastWay EA.
Since June 2025, it has been running on default settings.

If you’d like to subscribe to my signal, please make sure to carefully read this post first

More news about my signals and my EAs in my channel. Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss it.
Valutazione media:
Yan Qing Zhao
797
Yan Qing Zhao 2024.03.29 03:58 
 

If the author's signal is superimposed with effective risk control, such as a 30% stop loss line, it will be very effective, otherwise this unlimited increase and carry behavior will only lead to the account zero, I followed him for two years, has been in tension, psychological pressure

2025.09.15 20:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.12 22:31
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.08 07:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.05 00:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.30 06:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.26 14:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.19 23:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.10 05:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.30 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.11 20:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 08:26
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 18:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 56% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 14:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 11:57
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 04:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.12 17:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.03 15:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.28 04:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
