- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
825
Profit Trade:
633 (76.72%)
Loss Trade:
192 (23.27%)
Best Trade:
36.77 USD
Worst Trade:
-17.65 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 746.35 USD (146 945 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-736.37 USD (65 970 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (137.55 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
137.55 USD (31)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.32
Attività di trading:
43.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
60.53%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
24.02
Long Trade:
406 (49.21%)
Short Trade:
419 (50.79%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.37
Profitto previsto:
1.22 USD
Profitto medio:
2.76 USD
Perdita media:
-3.84 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-26.02 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-33.30 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.49%
Previsione annuale:
30.63%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
42.05 USD (3.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.09% (19.33 USD)
Per equità:
90.68% (760.95 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|293
|AUDCAD
|280
|AUDNZD
|230
|EURGBP
|22
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|345
|AUDCAD
|469
|AUDNZD
|158
|EURGBP
|41
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|31K
|AUDCAD
|37K
|AUDNZD
|11K
|EURGBP
|2K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +36.77 USD
Worst Trade: -18 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 31
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +137.55 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -26.02 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.13 × 16
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 30
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.63 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.40 × 15
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.50 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.63 × 8
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.73 × 30
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.93 × 224
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.05 × 135
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.06 × 6170
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.47 × 689
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.75 × 1178
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.92 × 73
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|3.54 × 67
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.76 × 37
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|3.90 × 10
|
FBS-Real
|4.00 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.18 × 262
|
FXGT-Live
|4.20 × 5
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|4.24 × 96
This signal is powered by the FastWay EA trading robot
Expected average annual return: around 50%–70%
Maximum expected drawdown (based on backtesting data for current settings): up to 45%
- Automated trading based on volatility and mean reversion
- Recommended broker: IC Markets
- ECN / Raw spread account is required for proper operation
- Recommended leverage: 1:100
- Minimum recommended deposit: $1500
Trading pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP
Important:
Until June 2025, the signal used very aggressive settings of FastWay EA.
Since June 2025, it has been running on default settings.
More news about my signals and my EAs in my channel. Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss it.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
816%
2
54K
USD
USD
3.4K
USD
USD
144
98%
825
76%
44%
2.37
1.22
USD
USD
91%
1:500
If the author's signal is superimposed with effective risk control, such as a 30% stop loss line, it will be very effective, otherwise this unlimited increase and carry behavior will only lead to the account zero, I followed him for two years, has been in tension, psychological pressure