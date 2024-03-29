This signal is powered by the FastWay EA trading robot



Expected average annual return: around 50%–70%

Maximum expected drawdown (based on backtesting data for current settings): up to 45%

Automated trading based on volatility and mean reversion

Recommended broker: IC Markets

ECN / Raw spread account is required for proper operation

Recommended leverage: 1:100

Minimum recommended deposit: $1500

Trading pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP

Important:

Until June 2025, the signal used very aggressive settings of FastWay EA.

Since June 2025, it has been running on default settings.



