- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
10 380
Profit Trade:
8 881 (85.55%)
Loss Trade:
1 499 (14.44%)
Best Trade:
194.39 EUR
Worst Trade:
-604.39 EUR
Profitto lordo:
18 779.29 EUR (1 598 331 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 706.60 EUR (1 040 399 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
154 (142.09 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 459.03 EUR (44)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.76%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
59
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
13.36
Long Trade:
5 296 (51.02%)
Short Trade:
5 084 (48.98%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.75
Profitto previsto:
0.78 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.11 EUR
Perdita media:
-7.14 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
25 (-196.90 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-604.39 EUR (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.57%
Previsione annuale:
7.19%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
604.39 EUR (18.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
26.42% (604.39 EUR)
Per equità:
21.74% (1 435.34 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|2805
|USDCAD
|1886
|NZDCHF
|1449
|AUDCAD
|1210
|AUDUSD
|1184
|AUDNZD
|992
|AUDCHF
|814
|SUMMARY
|40
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|2K
|USDCAD
|1.1K
|NZDCHF
|739
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|AUDUSD
|637
|AUDNZD
|518
|AUDCHF
|420
|SUMMARY
|2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|115K
|USDCAD
|139K
|NZDCHF
|64K
|AUDCAD
|103K
|AUDUSD
|52K
|AUDNZD
|53K
|AUDCHF
|35K
|SUMMARY
|0
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +194.39 EUR
Worst Trade: -604 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 44
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +142.09 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -196.90 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live05" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 27
|
GerchikCo-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
WaveToMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
RoyalPlatforms-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-Cent2.com
|0.00 × 5
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 2
|
CMXMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 3
|
FxPro.com-Real04
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.09 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.10 × 10
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.19 × 47
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.23 × 53
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.23 × 953
|
TitanFX-01
|0.35 × 52
|
SwissquoteLtd-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.50 × 4
|
LMAXNZ-LiveUK
|0.50 × 2
|
AFTMT4-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
SFM-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.57 × 184
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.63 × 8
217 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
My trading system is based on statistical probability and mathematics. I do not use any standard tool of technical and fundamental analysis. Trades a fully automated trading system (EA) with 100% oversight of trades. It is thoroughly tested on MT4 from 2010 to present (Backtest is in my profile). I have been successfully applying this trading strategy since 2015.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
477%
1
0
USD
USD
9.4K
EUR
EUR
430
99%
10 380
85%
100%
1.75
0.78
EUR
EUR
26%
1:500