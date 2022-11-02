SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / MySingalStart 3
Vladimira Sepelakova

MySingalStart 3

Vladimira Sepelakova
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
430 settimane
1 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2017 477%
ICMarkets-Live05
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
10 380
Profit Trade:
8 881 (85.55%)
Loss Trade:
1 499 (14.44%)
Best Trade:
194.39 EUR
Worst Trade:
-604.39 EUR
Profitto lordo:
18 779.29 EUR (1 598 331 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 706.60 EUR (1 040 399 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
154 (142.09 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 459.03 EUR (44)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.76%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
59
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
13.36
Long Trade:
5 296 (51.02%)
Short Trade:
5 084 (48.98%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.75
Profitto previsto:
0.78 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.11 EUR
Perdita media:
-7.14 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
25 (-196.90 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-604.39 EUR (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.57%
Previsione annuale:
7.19%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
604.39 EUR (18.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
26.42% (604.39 EUR)
Per equità:
21.74% (1 435.34 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 2805
USDCAD 1886
NZDCHF 1449
AUDCAD 1210
AUDUSD 1184
AUDNZD 992
AUDCHF 814
SUMMARY 40
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 2K
USDCAD 1.1K
NZDCHF 739
AUDCAD 1.7K
AUDUSD 637
AUDNZD 518
AUDCHF 420
SUMMARY 2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 115K
USDCAD 139K
NZDCHF 64K
AUDCAD 103K
AUDUSD 52K
AUDNZD 53K
AUDCHF 35K
SUMMARY 0
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +194.39 EUR
Worst Trade: -604 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 44
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +142.09 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -196.90 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live05" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 27
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 7
WaveToMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
RoyalPlatforms-Real
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-Cent2.com
0.00 × 5
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 2
CMXMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
FxPro.com-Real04
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.09 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.10 × 10
Pepperstone-01
0.19 × 47
ICMarkets-Live01
0.23 × 53
ICMarkets-Live04
0.23 × 953
TitanFX-01
0.35 × 52
SwissquoteLtd-Live
0.40 × 5
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.50 × 4
LMAXNZ-LiveUK
0.50 × 2
AFTMT4-Live
0.50 × 4
SFM-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live08
0.57 × 184
Tickmill-Live04
0.63 × 8
217 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
My trading system is based on statistical probability and mathematics. I do not use any standard tool of technical and fundamental analysis. Trades a fully automated trading system (EA) with 100% oversight of trades. It is thoroughly tested on MT4 from 2010 to present (Backtest is in my profile). I have been successfully applying this trading strategy since 2015. 


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.11 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.11 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 10:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 14:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2023.10.12 16:08
No swaps are charged
2023.10.12 16:08
No swaps are charged
2023.10.10 23:16
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2023.04.03 05:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.03.31 02:22
80% of growth achieved within 105 days. This comprises 5% of days out of 2101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.03.29 03:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.11.02 17:31
80% of growth achieved within 57 days. This comprises 2.92% of days out of 1952 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
MySingalStart 3
30USD al mese
477%
1
0
USD
9.4K
EUR
430
99%
10 380
85%
100%
1.75
0.78
EUR
26%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.