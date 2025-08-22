QuotazioniSezioni
YCS: ProShares UltraShort Yen New

44.45 USD 0.08 (0.18%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio YCS ha avuto una variazione del 0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.34 e ad un massimo di 44.47.

Segui le dinamiche di ProShares UltraShort Yen New. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
44.34 44.47
Intervallo Annuale
38.88 90.68
Chiusura Precedente
44.37
Apertura
44.45
Bid
44.45
Ask
44.75
Minimo
44.34
Massimo
44.47
Volume
35
Variazione giornaliera
0.18%
Variazione Mensile
-0.34%
Variazione Semestrale
1.53%
Variazione Annuale
-42.73%
