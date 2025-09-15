QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / UUP
Tornare a Azioni

UUP: Invesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF

27.42 USD 0.07 (0.26%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UUP ha avuto una variazione del 0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.38 e ad un massimo di 27.43.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UUP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.38 27.43
Intervallo Annuale
26.80 30.69
Chiusura Precedente
27.35
Apertura
27.42
Bid
27.42
Ask
27.72
Minimo
27.38
Massimo
27.43
Volume
451
Variazione giornaliera
0.26%
Variazione Mensile
-0.47%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.06%
Variazione Annuale
-3.04%
21 settembre, domenica