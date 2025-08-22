QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ULE
Tornare a Azioni

ULE: ProShares Ultra Euro

13.22 USD 0.09 (0.68%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ULE ha avuto una variazione del -0.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.21 e ad un massimo di 13.26.

Segui le dinamiche di ProShares Ultra Euro. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ULE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.21 13.26
Intervallo Annuale
10.11 13.64
Chiusura Precedente
13.31
Apertura
13.24
Bid
13.22
Ask
13.52
Minimo
13.21
Massimo
13.26
Volume
17
Variazione giornaliera
-0.68%
Variazione Mensile
1.46%
Variazione Semestrale
16.48%
Variazione Annuale
11.37%
20 settembre, sabato