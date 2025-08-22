Valute / ULE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ULE: ProShares Ultra Euro
13.22 USD 0.09 (0.68%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ULE ha avuto una variazione del -0.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.21 e ad un massimo di 13.26.
Segui le dinamiche di ProShares Ultra Euro. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ULE News
- Despite A Decline, The Dollar’s Influence Persists
- EUR/USD: Euro Bullish Trend Intact Despite Sell-Off After FOMC (null:EUR:USD)
- Fed Needs To Deliver For Dollar Bears
- EUR/USD Steadies Ahead Of Fed Call Following France Downgrade
- The Dollar (DXY) Is Softer To Start The New Week
- Week Ahead: Federal Reserve And Bank of Canada To Cut, While BOJ And BOE Stand Pat
- Firmer U.S. Rates Help The Dollar Steady
- ECB Meeting May Be A Non-Event, U.S. CPI Is Key
- Deflation Continues To Grip China
- Dollar Trades With Heavier Bias, Nonfarm Payroll Revisions Ahead
- Japanese And French Politics Take Limelight For The Moment
- US CPI To Temper Fed Rate Cut Spec, French Political Intrigue & Downgrade, ECB Stands Pat
- EUR/USD Breaks Channel As Rate Cut Bets Ramp Up… Potential 370 Pip Rally Incoming?
- Dollar Stabilizes
- The Greenback Surges While Rates Jump
- September 2025 Monthly (null:DXY)
- Chop Fest In FX Continues
- China Allows Faster Yuan Appreciation, While Follow-Through Selling Weighs On Greenback
- French Political Storm: What It Means For Bonds And The Euro
- Market Sees Challenge To Fed's Independence By Trump's Attempt To Fire Cook
- Markets Consolidate After The Big Moves Before The Weekend
- A Detailed Look At The FX Market After The Powell Speech – Technical Levels
- The Greenback Is Firm Ahead Of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech (SPX)
- EUR/USD Slides With Focus Shifting To The Jackson Hole Symposium (Technical Analysis)
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.21 13.26
Intervallo Annuale
10.11 13.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.31
- Apertura
- 13.24
- Bid
- 13.22
- Ask
- 13.52
- Minimo
- 13.21
- Massimo
- 13.26
- Volume
- 17
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.46%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.37%
20 settembre, sabato