TSHA: Taysha Gene Therapies Inc

2.83 USD 0.16 (5.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TSHA ha avuto una variazione del -5.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.80 e ad un massimo di 3.03.

Segui le dinamiche di Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.80 3.03
Intervallo Annuale
1.05 3.40
Chiusura Precedente
2.99
Apertura
3.03
Bid
2.83
Ask
3.13
Minimo
2.80
Massimo
3.03
Volume
3.751 K
Variazione giornaliera
-5.35%
Variazione Mensile
-2.41%
Variazione Semestrale
99.30%
Variazione Annuale
40.10%
20 settembre, sabato