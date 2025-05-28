Valute / TSHA
TSHA: Taysha Gene Therapies Inc
2.83 USD 0.16 (5.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TSHA ha avuto una variazione del -5.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.80 e ad un massimo di 3.03.
Segui le dinamiche di Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.80 3.03
Intervallo Annuale
1.05 3.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.99
- Apertura
- 3.03
- Bid
- 2.83
- Ask
- 3.13
- Minimo
- 2.80
- Massimo
- 3.03
- Volume
- 3.751 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 99.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- 40.10%
20 settembre, sabato