Valute / SPYV
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SPYV: SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
55.08 USD 0.11 (0.20%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SPYV ha avuto una variazione del 0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 54.85 e ad un massimo di 55.17.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPYV News
- Investing Outlook As Central Banks Begin Rate Cuts
- Weekly Indicators: The Surprising Rebound In Manufacturing Continues
- Equities Supported By Improvement In Business Cycle Indicators
- Confusion In The Jobs Market
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- Fed Cuts Could Spark A Surge In The 10-Year Yield
- Fed Cuts Its Target Interest Rate And Signals More To Come
- Breaking Down The Bearish Narrative
- Brodrick And Eade On What's Really Powering The Rally In Stocks And Metals
- CIO Notebook: Fed Makes A Move, Adds Fuel For Future Cuts
- Powell Pivots, Fed Cuts Rates As Jobs Market Weakens
- The Stage Is Set For A Sizeable Equity Market Pullback
- Quarterly Vs. Semiannual Reporting: Revisiting Trump’s Controversial Proposal
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Recession, Inflation, Or Goldilocks - What's Your Bet?
- No, Wait, They Cut Rates?
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- The Fed's Big Decision
- Economic Pulse Steady Amid Uncertain Rate Path
- Fed Delivers Dovish Shift, Restarts Rate-Cutting Cycle
- Cranking Up The Inflation Machine: Fed Delivers Rate Cut
- This Fed Meeting Must Have Been A Circus
- Fed Watch: Will It Be DéJà Vu All Over Again?
- Fed Cuts 25bp And Signals Just Three More Will Be Enough
Intervallo Giornaliero
54.85 55.17
Intervallo Annuale
44.39 55.41
- Chiusura Precedente
- 54.97
- Apertura
- 55.05
- Bid
- 55.08
- Ask
- 55.38
- Minimo
- 54.85
- Massimo
- 55.17
- Volume
- 2.347 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.36%
21 settembre, domenica