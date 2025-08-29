QuotazioniSezioni
GRPM: Invesco S&P MidCap 400? GARP ETF

121.56 USD 0.99 (0.81%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GRPM ha avuto una variazione del -0.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 121.29 e ad un massimo di 122.57.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P MidCap 400? GARP ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
121.29 122.57
Intervallo Annuale
89.15 127.48
Chiusura Precedente
122.55
Apertura
122.57
Bid
121.56
Ask
121.86
Minimo
121.29
Massimo
122.57
Volume
18
Variazione giornaliera
-0.81%
Variazione Mensile
3.47%
Variazione Semestrale
16.26%
Variazione Annuale
4.97%
21 settembre, domenica