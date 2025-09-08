QuotazioniSezioni
GLDM: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

72.95 USD 0.76 (1.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GLDM ha avuto una variazione del 1.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 72.35 e ad un massimo di 72.97.

Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
72.35 72.97
Intervallo Annuale
50.67 73.40
Chiusura Precedente
72.19
Apertura
72.39
Bid
72.95
Ask
73.25
Minimo
72.35
Massimo
72.97
Volume
3.453 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.05%
Variazione Mensile
5.36%
Variazione Semestrale
17.66%
Variazione Annuale
38.71%
20 settembre, sabato