QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DBO
Tornare a Azioni

DBO: Invesco DB Oil Fund

13.39 USD 0.23 (1.69%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DBO ha avuto una variazione del -1.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.38 e ad un massimo di 13.57.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco DB Oil Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DBO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.38 13.57
Intervallo Annuale
11.59 15.93
Chiusura Precedente
13.62
Apertura
13.52
Bid
13.39
Ask
13.69
Minimo
13.38
Massimo
13.57
Volume
159
Variazione giornaliera
-1.69%
Variazione Mensile
-3.18%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.24%
Variazione Annuale
-3.39%
21 settembre, domenica