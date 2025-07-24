QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CCO
Tornare a Azioni

CCO: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc

1.40 USD 0.07 (4.76%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CCO ha avuto una variazione del -4.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.38 e ad un massimo di 1.51.

Segui le dinamiche di Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CCO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.38 1.51
Intervallo Annuale
0.82 1.69
Chiusura Precedente
1.47
Apertura
1.47
Bid
1.40
Ask
1.70
Minimo
1.38
Massimo
1.51
Volume
2.963 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.76%
Variazione Mensile
12.90%
Variazione Semestrale
25.00%
Variazione Annuale
-11.95%
20 settembre, sabato