BAR: GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest

36.33 USD 0.37 (1.03%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BAR ha avuto una variazione del 1.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.03 e ad un massimo di 36.33.

Segui le dinamiche di GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
36.03 36.33
Intervallo Annuale
25.24 36.53
Chiusura Precedente
35.96
Apertura
36.03
Bid
36.33
Ask
36.63
Minimo
36.03
Massimo
36.33
Volume
267
Variazione giornaliera
1.03%
Variazione Mensile
5.64%
Variazione Semestrale
17.57%
Variazione Annuale
38.61%
20 settembre, sabato