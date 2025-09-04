Valute / BAR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BAR: GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest
36.33 USD 0.37 (1.03%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BAR ha avuto una variazione del 1.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.03 e ad un massimo di 36.33.
Segui le dinamiche di GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BAR News
- Brodrick And Eade On What's Really Powering The Rally In Stocks And Metals
- India Gold Market Update: Encouraging Start To Seasonal Demand
- China Gold Market Update: Wholesale Demand Fell In August
- Falling Rates And Rising Earnings May Be A Potent Mix For Markets
- New Highs, Low Drama
- How Will Fed Rate Cuts Impact Gold And Silver? Hint: Pay Attention To Real Interest Rates
- Weekly Market Pulse: Nuance Is Subtle
- Testing Gold And Bitcoin As Portfolio Diversification Tools
- Jobs Or Inflation - What's Driving The Fed's Next Move?
- Firmer U.S. Rates Help The Dollar Steady
- Investors Flocked To Gold ETFs In August
- Miners Find Their Mojo As Gold Consolidates
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- Gold’s Record Run: Why $4,000 Could Arrive Sooner Than You Think (XAUUSD:CUR)
- Bondzilla: Japan's Bond Market Goes Nuclear
- Commodities: Gold Hits Another Record High
- Slower Job Growth Likely Solidifies September Rate Cut
- Gold (XAU/USD) Bullies Its Way To New Record Highs: Potential Targets, Fundamental Outlook
- Gold Hitting Record Highs… Could $4,000 Be Next? (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- Gold ETF Flows: August 2025
- Gold Market Commentary: Stubborn Stagflation
- Central Bank Gold Statistics: Central Bank Gold Buying In July Slows But Remains Firm
Intervallo Giornaliero
36.03 36.33
Intervallo Annuale
25.24 36.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.96
- Apertura
- 36.03
- Bid
- 36.33
- Ask
- 36.63
- Minimo
- 36.03
- Massimo
- 36.33
- Volume
- 267
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 38.61%
20 settembre, sabato