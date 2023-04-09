Wamek Trend Consult

Master Precision Trading with Wamek Trend Consult

Stop guessing and start trading with confidence. Wamek Trend Consult is your advanced toolkit for pinpointing high-probability market entries and minimizing false signals —no matter your strategy.

  Why Traders Choose Wamek Trend Consult

  •  Laser-Sharp Trend Detection
 Our proprietary algorithms identify early reversals and continuation trends with surgical precision, filtering out market noise to deliver actionable signals.

  • Tailored to Your Strategy
Customize filters for any trading instrument. Adjust thresholds, fine-tune entry points, and adapt signals to align perfectly with your risk tolerance and goals.

  • Trade Your Way
Scalping, swing trading, or long-term positions—Trend Consult works seamlessly across all timeframes and styles. Beginners gain clarity; experts gain an edge.

  • Total Control, Zero Restrictions
We don’t dictate stop-loss or take-profit levels. Your strategy stays yours—use our signals to enhance your decisions, not replace them.

  • No repaint

Once the arrow appears on the chart, it does not change its position.

 

How It Works (In 2 Simple Steps)

1.     BUY when an arrow appears below the prior candle’s low.

2.     SELL when an arrow appears above the prior candle’s high.

New Upgrades for Unmatched Flexibility

·        Optimized Input Parameters: Adjust the Lpstep (default: 0.016), Lower Threshold (10), and Upper Threshold (30) to control trend sensitivity and filter strength.

·        Triple Signal Confirmation: Activate 1, 2, or all 3 confirmation indicators to validate setups—reduce risk or amplify precision on your terms.

·        Custom Color Coding: Personalize signal colors for instant visual clarity.

·        Multi-Instance Charts: Run multiple Trend Consult indicators on one chart, each with unique settings for diversified strategies.

 

 


