Wamek Trend Consult
- Indicatori
- Daniel Opoku
- Versione: 3.50
- Aggiornato: 28 aprile 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Master Precision Trading with Wamek Trend Consult
Stop guessing and start trading with confidence. Wamek Trend Consult is your advanced toolkit for pinpointing high-probability market entries and minimizing false signals —no matter your strategy.
Why Traders Choose Wamek Trend Consult
- Laser-Sharp Trend Detection
- Tailored to Your Strategy
- Trade Your Way
- Total Control, Zero Restrictions
- No repaint
Once the arrow appears on the chart, it does not change its position.
How It Works (In 2 Simple Steps)
1. BUY when an arrow appears below the prior candle’s low.
2. SELL when an arrow appears above the prior candle’s high.
New Upgrades for Unmatched Flexibility
· Optimized Input Parameters: Adjust the Lpstep (default: 0.016), Lower Threshold (10), and Upper Threshold (30) to control trend sensitivity and filter strength.
· Triple Signal Confirmation: Activate 1, 2, or all 3 confirmation indicators to validate setups—reduce risk or amplify precision on your terms.
· Custom Color Coding: Personalize signal colors for instant visual clarity.
· Multi-Instance Charts: Run multiple Trend Consult indicators on one chart, each with unique settings for diversified strategies.