Master Precision Trading with Wamek Trend Consult

Stop guessing and start trading with confidence. Wamek Trend Consult is your advanced toolkit for pinpointing high-probability market entries and minimizing false signals —no matter your strategy.

Why Traders Choose Wamek Trend Consult

Laser-Sharp Trend Detection

Our proprietary algorithms identify early reversals and continuation trends with surgical precision, filtering out market noise to deliver actionable signals.

Tailored to Your Strategy

Customize filters for any trading instrument. Adjust thresholds, fine-tune entry points, and adapt signals to align perfectly with your risk tolerance and goals.

Trade Your Way

Scalping, swing trading, or long-term positions—Trend Consult works seamlessly across all timeframes and styles. Beginners gain clarity; experts gain an edge.

Total Control, Zero Restrictions

We don’t dictate stop-loss or take-profit levels. Your strategy stays yours—use our signals to enhance your decisions, not replace them.

No repaint

Once the arrow appears on the chart, it does not change its position.

How It Works (In 2 Simple Steps)

1. BUY when an arrow appears below the prior candle’s low.

2. SELL when an arrow appears above the prior candle’s high.

New Upgrades for Unmatched Flexibility

· Optimized Input Parameters: Adjust the Lpstep (default: 0.016), Lower Threshold (10), and Upper Threshold (30) to control trend sensitivity and filter strength.

· Triple Signal Confirmation: Activate 1, 2, or all 3 confirmation indicators to validate setups—reduce risk or amplify precision on your terms.

· Custom Color Coding: Personalize signal colors for instant visual clarity.

· Multi-Instance Charts: Run multiple Trend Consult indicators on one chart, each with unique settings for diversified strategies.



