DR IDR Pro mt4

Defining Range ( DR ) and Implied Defining Range ( IDR  ) indicator Pro with added features from free version


Show DR and IDR ranges Sessions on the chart for  

  • RDR    Regular defining range (New York Session)
  • ADR    After defining range (Asian session)
  • ODR    Outside defining range (London Session)


Buttons on chart to enable / disable :

  • Show  Imbalance ( IMB )
  • Show Volume Imbalance ( VIB )
  • Show  Gap's between open and close
  • Show  Standard Deviation ( SD )
  • Show last 3 Sessions or Back testing mode with multi day Sessions ( BT )



for more information how DR IDR work and the high probability  watch :  https://www.youtube.com/@themas7er

or   https://twitter.com/IamMas7er


Remember to set set your chart Time Zone when you attach indicator to the chart under indicator settings / inputs


Recensioni
Edmanuk
94
Edmanuk 2023.12.28 20:36 
 

The best $ 30.00 I have spend on an indicator !!! Works like a charm, also in Soft4FX for backtesting. If you trade DR IDR it is a no brainer.

Fractal Model
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
Fractal Model Indicator for Metatrader , meticulously crafted around the renowned Fractal Model by TTrades. This powerful tool empowers traders to navigate price action with precision, leveraging multi-timeframe analysis to anticipate momentum shifts, swing formations, and trend continuations. Designed for MetaTrader , the Fractal Model Indicator combines advanced algorithmic insights with customizable features, making it an essential addition for traders seeking to capitalize on expansive mar
Quarterly Cycles
Barend Paul Stander
5 (1)
Indicatori
Quarterly Cycles Quarterly Cycles is based on the Quarterly Theory developed by Daye (  traderdaye on X ). This is an aid to the user to find Cycles and it is NOT automatic detected, user can select AMDX or XAMD  in each Cycle and it will be visually drawn on the chart.  Quarterly Cycles:   Yearly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily, 6 Hour (90 minutes) –  Yearly Cycle : The year is divided in four sections of three months each Q1 - January, February, March Q2 - April, May, June Q3 - July, August, Septemb
Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure MT5
Barend Paul Stander
4.47 (17)
Indicatori
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
CRT Candle Range Theory
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
Candle Range Theory - CRT Mark Candle Range Theory - CRT  bars on the chart. Options: choose between   2 bar CRT or  CRT that include inside bars Show higher time frame CRT on lower time frame chart show current time frame CRT on chart with higher time frame CRT Alert when new CRT has formed Show / Hide Labels Button Menu to select Options for more information on using Candle Range Theory - CRT look on X for @Romeotpt @SpeculatorFL Manual
Daily Bias
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
Daily Bias Indicator with Statistics and Dashboard Unlock the power of market bias analysis with the Multi-Timeframe Bias Indicator, a versatile tool designed for traders seeking a clear edge in the markets. This indicator provides actionable insights by displaying Daily Bias, Weekly Bias, and Custom Period Bias, enabling you to align your trades with the prevailing market direction across multiple timeframes and symbols. Key Features: Daily Bias Analysis: Identify the bullish, bearish, or neutr
Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure
Barend Paul Stander
4.43 (30)
Indicatori
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
Equal Highs and Lows mt4
Barend Paul Stander
5 (4)
Indicatori
Equal Highs and Lows Indicator Find and Mark Equal Highs and Lows on chart of Selected Multi Time frames. Options: set min and max bars between Equal High's / Low's bars set max points difference between High's / Low's  ( Sensitivity  ) Select time frames by buttons on chart Select / Filter only High's or Low's by a button Extend Equal High's / Low's line forward for chart reference Manual  MT4 version MT5 version Other Indicators
Equal Highs and Lows
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
Equal Highs and Lows Indicator Find and Mark Equal Highs and Lows on chart of Selected Multi Time frames. Options: set min and max bars between Equal High's / Low's bars set max points difference between High's / Low's  ( Sensitivity  ) Select time frames by buttons on chart Select / Filter only High's or Low's by a button Extend Equal High's / Low's line forward for chart reference Manual  MT4 version MT5 version Other Indicators
DR and IDR
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
Defining Range ( DR ) and Implied Defining Range ( IDR  ) indicator Show DR and IDR ranges on the chart for   Regular , Overnight and After Sessions for more information how DR and IDR work and the high probability  watch :  https://www.youtube.com/@themas7er or   https://twitter.com/IamMas7er Remember to set set your chart TimeZone when you attach indicator to the chart under indicator settings / inputs Volume Imbalance : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91165?source=Site+Profile+S
FREE
Quarterly Cycles mt4
Barend Paul Stander
5 (2)
Indicatori
Quarterly Cycles Quarterly Cycles is based on the Quarterly Theory developed by Daye (  traderdaye on X ) T his is an aid to the user to find Cycles and it is NOT automatic detected, user can select AMDX or XAMD in each Cycle and it will be visually draw on the chart. Quarterly Cycles:   Yearly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily, 6 Hour (90 minutes) Yearly Cycle: The year is divided in four sections of three months each Q1 - January, February, March Q2 - April, May, June Q3 - July, August, September Q4 -
Imbalance MTF mt5
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
Imbalance / FVG MTF Mark Imbalance on chart of  Selected Multi Time frames. Trend is Manually set to filter signals in the chosen direction by a button on the chart. . Futures Auto Mark Imbalance / FVG on chart on selected time frames Select time frames by buttons on chart Popup Alert, Push Notification or email when New Imbalance Form Popup Alert, Push Notification or email when Imbalance is Taken out Select Alert Mode to be a single or multiple Imbalance ( OR / AND option )  when Imbalance is
DR and IDR mt5
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
Defining Range ( DR ) and Implied Defining Range ( IDR  ) indicator New  Pro version here :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91851?source=Site+Profile+Seller Show DR and IDR ranges on the chart for   Regular , Overnight and After Sessions for more information how DR and IDR work and the high probability  watch :  https://www.youtube.com/@themas7er or   https://twitter.com/IamMas7er Remember to set set your chart TimeZone when you attach indicator to the chart under indicator settings
FREE
DR IDR Pro
Barend Paul Stander
3 (2)
Indicatori
Defining Range ( DR ) and Implied Defining Range ( IDR  ) indicator Pro with added features from free version Show DR and IDR ranges Sessions on the chart for   RDR     Regular defining range (New York Session) ADR    After defining range (Asian session) ODR     Outside defining range (London Session) Buttons on chart to enable / disable : Show  Imbalance ( IMB ) Show Volume Imbalance ( VIB ) Show  Gap's between open and close Show  Standard Deviation ( SD ) Show last 3 Sessions or Back
ICT Killzones and Macros
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
ICT Kill zone and Macros Indicator mark and display the following zone times on the chart: Kill zones   Kill zone Forex Asian London Open New York Open London Close Central Bank Dealing range Kill zone Indices Asian London Open New York AM New York Lunch New York PM Power Hour Macros London 1 London 2 New York Am 1 New York AM 2 New York Lunch New York PM 1 New York PM 2 Silver bullet London Open New York AM New York PM Sessions Asian London New York Chart The display of  Kill zone , Macro ,
Laurie Cohen
101
Laurie Cohen 2024.09.28 07:45 
 

DO NOT PURCHASE THIS INDICATOR!!! After Nov 3 when the US came off daylight savings time this indicator DISPLAYS INCORRECTLY!!!

And the seller here has said he doesn't know how the indicator WORKS!!

The seller told me to 'go ask my broker' to sort it out..... unbelievable

Why the hell would my BROKER know how this indicator should be set to work correctly?

beware this seller, do not purchase this indicator!!

I PURCHASED THIS INDICATOR FOR BOTH MT4 AND MT5, I WANT A FULL REFUND!! The indicator is useless now that it doesn't display correctly

Edmanuk
94
Edmanuk 2023.12.28 20:36 
 

The best $ 30.00 I have spend on an indicator !!! Works like a charm, also in Soft4FX for backtesting. If you trade DR IDR it is a no brainer.

