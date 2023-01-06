DR IDR Pro mt4

Defining Range ( DR ) and Implied Defining Range ( IDR  ) indicator Pro with added features from free version


Show DR and IDR ranges Sessions on the chart for  

  • RDR    Regular defining range (New York Session)
  • ADR    After defining range (Asian session)
  • ODR    Outside defining range (London Session)


Buttons on chart to enable / disable :

  • Show  Imbalance ( IMB )
  • Show Volume Imbalance ( VIB )
  • Show  Gap's between open and close
  • Show  Standard Deviation ( SD )
  • Show last 3 Sessions or Back testing mode with multi day Sessions ( BT )



for more information how DR IDR work and the high probability  watch :  https://www.youtube.com/@themas7er

or   https://twitter.com/IamMas7er


Remember to set set your chart Time Zone when you attach indicator to the chart under indicator settings / inputs


Manual 


MT4 version

MT5 version


MT4 free version

MT5 free version 


Other Indicators




İncelemeler 2
Edmanuk
94
Edmanuk 2023.12.28 20:36 
 

The best $ 30.00 I have spend on an indicator !!! Works like a charm, also in Soft4FX for backtesting. If you trade DR IDR it is a no brainer.

