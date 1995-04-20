ZigZagSpeed indicator measures the rate of formation of zig and zag over time calculated by the known zig zag indicator.

The calculation system is simply calculated by dividing the difference in pips by the number of bars elapsed in the selected time frame.

The speed measurements that occurred in the past period will also be displayed on the graph together with the date of occurrence. Velocity numbers are located above or below each zig and zag formation in white.

The number shown in yellow represents that the zigzag is not yet finalized and is a temporary leg.