Momentum Selection

Momentum Selection Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2189756

How to check the Live Results of Momentum Selection since 2019 year? https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88955#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=43377742

Momentum Selection is a completely automatic trading EA. It is a fact that market is mostly trading in range and high-power bursts are rare. These sharp movements are starting with momentum, which is a signal to trend start, increased volatility and trading volumes. We built a special algo, which seeks for such Impulse (Momentum), to signal trade entry. Momentum Selection also has several filters, based on deviation from standard market volatility, so the EA can tell noise from the real trend emerging.

  • Momentum Selection is based at Momentum Classic strategy (product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25517), but include only selected currency pairs, which are most suitable for Momentum trading and  have stable Live Perfomance for the period over 3 year since 2019 year!

Momentum Selection opens all trades only according to the Trend in the direction of the Impulse and don't open Reverse trades! Momentum Selection  is built on the Price Action principles and is measuring strength of Momentum not only by deviation from standard volatility, but also using technical indicator like RSI and ATR.

Momentum Selection don't use dangerous methods, like Martingale, Grid and Averaging;

All trades of Momentum Selection have a  Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Stop mechanism to protect floating profit. It's make system much more safe and stable.

Momentum Selection v.1.0 Backtests since 2008 year (Dukascopy history data, Variable spread, 99% quality): Download >>

Momentum Selection is designed for next currency pairs and timeframes:

  • M15: AUDUSD;EURAUD;EURJPY;NZDUSD;USDCHF
  • M30: EURAUD;EURJPY;EURUSD;GBPUSD;NZDUSD;USDCHF;USDJPY
  • H1: AUDUSD;EURJPY;GBPJPY;NZDUSD;USDJPY

Momentum Selection  is a long-term investment strategy. EA can trade on any kind of broker account (ECN, STP or other) and it is not dependent on spread size, commission or slippage and provides highly stable trading performance.

Parameters

  • Comment - prefix for comments to trades.
  • GMT Offset (Broker Winter TimeZone);
  • Money Management Type - type of money management:
    • Fixed Lot - fixed lot size (not recommended, since the SL value is floating).
    • Risk Level - risk level.
  • Money Management - risk per trade.
  • Supported Currency Pairs - supported currency pairs.
  • M15 - currency pairs supported on М15 (AUDUSD;EURAUD;EURJPY;NZDUSD;USDCHF).
  • М30 - currency pairs supported on М30 (EURAUD;EURJPY;EURUSD;GBPUSD;NZDUSD;USDCHF;USDJPY).
  • Н1 - currency pairs supported on Н1 (AUDUSD;EURJPY;GBPJPY;NZDUSD;USDJPY).
  • One Chart Mode - activate the One Chart Mode (trade all pairs from one chart on the specified timeframe).
  • Symbol Prefix - prefix of the traded pair (for example: "pro.", if the name of the pair is "pro.EURUSD").
  • Symbol Suffix - suffix of the traded pair (for example: ".pro", if the name of the pair is "EURUSD.pro").
  • Special Symbol Name - name of the special symbol.


