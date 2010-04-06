Momentum Selection

Momentum Selection Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2189756

How to check the Live Results of Momentum Selection since 2019 year? https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88955#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=43377742

Momentum Selection is a completely automatic trading EA. It is a fact that market is mostly trading in range and high-power bursts are rare. These sharp movements are starting with momentum, which is a signal to trend start, increased volatility and trading volumes. We built a special algo, which seeks for such Impulse (Momentum), to signal trade entry. Momentum Selection also has several filters, based on deviation from standard market volatility, so the EA can tell noise from the real trend emerging.

  • Momentum Selection is based at Momentum Classic strategy (product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25517), but include only selected currency pairs, which are most suitable for Momentum trading and  have stable Live Perfomance for the period over 3 year since 2019 year!

Momentum Selection opens all trades only according to the Trend in the direction of the Impulse and don't open Reverse trades! Momentum Selection  is built on the Price Action principles and is measuring strength of Momentum not only by deviation from standard volatility, but also using technical indicator like RSI and ATR.

Momentum Selection don't use dangerous methods, like Martingale, Grid and Averaging;

All trades of Momentum Selection have a  Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Stop mechanism to protect floating profit. It's make system much more safe and stable.

Momentum Selection v.1.0 Backtests since 2008 year (Dukascopy history data, Variable spread, 99% quality): Download >>

Momentum Selection is designed for next currency pairs and timeframes:

  • M15: AUDUSD;EURAUD;EURJPY;NZDUSD;USDCHF
  • M30: EURAUD;EURJPY;EURUSD;GBPUSD;NZDUSD;USDCHF;USDJPY
  • H1: AUDUSD;EURJPY;GBPJPY;NZDUSD;USDJPY

Momentum Selection  is a long-term investment strategy. EA can trade on any kind of broker account (ECN, STP or other) and it is not dependent on spread size, commission or slippage and provides highly stable trading performance.

Parameters

  • Comment - prefix for comments to trades.
  • GMT Offset (Broker Winter TimeZone);
  • Money Management Type - type of money management:
    • Fixed Lot - fixed lot size (not recommended, since the SL value is floating).
    • Risk Level - risk level.
  • Money Management - risk per trade.
  • Supported Currency Pairs - supported currency pairs.
  • M15 - currency pairs supported on М15 (AUDUSD;EURAUD;EURJPY;NZDUSD;USDCHF).
  • М30 - currency pairs supported on М30 (EURAUD;EURJPY;EURUSD;GBPUSD;NZDUSD;USDCHF;USDJPY).
  • Н1 - currency pairs supported on Н1 (AUDUSD;EURJPY;GBPJPY;NZDUSD;USDJPY).
  • One Chart Mode - activate the One Chart Mode (trade all pairs from one chart on the specified timeframe).
  • Symbol Prefix - prefix of the traded pair (for example: "pro.", if the name of the pair is "pro.EURUSD").
  • Symbol Suffix - suffix of the traded pair (for example: ".pro", if the name of the pair is "EURUSD.pro").
  • Special Symbol Name - name of the special symbol.


Plus de l'auteur
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (11)
Experts
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro supports a wide range of US stocks, including   (Downl
DiverX MT4
Ivan Pochta
Indicateurs
DiverX   is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It detects both   Regular   and   Hidden Divergences   based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI   (Relative Strength Index) , RVI   (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI   (Commodity Channel Index) ,   and   MACD   (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing   visual lines, arrows, and labels   for easy analysis.
Stock Eagle EA MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Experts
Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only . It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Unlike Stock Trader Pro ( product page >> ) , the trading strategy of Stock Eagle EA i
Stock Trader Hedge MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (4)
Experts
====  Live Results  ==== Stock Trader Hedge - CFD Mode:   here >>  (Admiral Markets Live) > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.6 Presets:   Download >> > Stock Trader   Hedge   v.1.2 Backtests :   Download >> Stock Trader Hedge  is a fully automated trading advisor designed to work at   US Stock Market . The system is based on the author’s trading strategy. Unlike Forex systems,   Stock Trader Hedge  opens only LONG positions by  the global direction of trend on price on price falls (dips), analyzing data
Momentum Classic
Ivan Pochta
3.9 (21)
Experts
Momentum Classic Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/579509 Momentum Classic   is a completely automatic trading EA. It is a fact that market is mostly trading in range and high-power bursts are rare. These sharp movements are starting with momentum, which is a signal to trend start, increased volatility and trading volumes. We built a special algo, which seeks for such  Impulse  (Momentum) , to signal trade entry.  Momentum Classic  also has several filters, based on deviation fro
Momentum Open
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Experts
Momentum Open  Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/579509 Momentum Open  is a completely automatic trading EA. It is a fact that market is mostly trading in range and high-power bursts are rare. These sharp movements are starting with momentum, which is a signal to trend start, increased volatility and trading volumes. We built a special algo, which seeks for such  Impulse  (Momentum) , to signal trade entry.  Momentum Open  also has several filters, based on deviation from standard
Pro Range
Ivan Pochta
Indicateurs
Pro Range is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to automatically detect price ranges (sideways market structures) on the chart. The indicator is based on Smart Money logic and Richard Wyckoff’s theory , which state that key market scenarios are often formed within ranges — accumulation before an uptrend and distribution before a downtrend . What is a range and why is it important? A range is a zone where the price moves between upper and lower boundaries without a clear trend. These zo
EvoNightEA MT5
Ivan Pochta
4.5 (2)
Experts
EvoNightEA MT5 v.10.3 Presets:   Download >>> EvoNightEA MT5   v.10.3   Live Results:   Here >>> EvoNightEA   is a fully automated Expert Advisor based at midnight scalping during the low market volatility.   EvoNightEA   is based on the principles of channel trading and Price Action. The system analyzes the price movement in the daily range and, based on the data obtained, trades in the low-volatility market in rollover. Most of the parameters are dynamic, thus reducing the chance of overfitti
DiverX
Ivan Pochta
Indicateurs
DiverX is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It detects both Regular and Hidden Divergences based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI (Relative Strength Index) , RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI (Commodity Channel Index) , and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing visual lines, arrows, and labels for easy analysis. DiverX   for   MetaTrade
