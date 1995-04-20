Trend Histo mt4
- Indicatori
- Natasha Diedericks
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 15
This indicator uses 2 trend filters.
Great for scalping.
Features alerts
Settings:
TrendFilterPeriod1
TrendFilterPeriod2
How to use:
Attach to any chart with default settings, or set to your preference.
Can be used on any time frame. If used on lower time frames, check higher time frames too.
Buy:
- Blue histo color.
Sell:
- Red histo color.
Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy.
Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs (Metals, Minors).
Important to note:
-
Please do not use this indicator haphazardly. Make sure it compliments your strategy.
-
Don't risk money you cannot afford to lose.
-
You use this indicator at your own risk. Please apply money management wisely.
-
Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.