Trend Histo mt4

This indicator uses 2 trend filters.

Great for scalping.

Features alerts

Settings:

TrendFilterPeriod1

TrendFilterPeriod2

How to use:

Attach to any chart with default settings, or set to your preference.

Can be used on any time frame. If used on lower time frames, check higher time frames too.

Buy:

- Blue histo color.

Sell:

- Red histo color.

Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy.

Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs (Metals, Minors).





Important to note: