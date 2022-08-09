ConquerorEA WTI

This Expert Advisor is a specially designed version of my previously published ConquerorEA product for WTI Light Crude Oil CFD. As you know, since CFDs have slightly different features than other forex parities, not all Expert Advisors give exactly the desired results in CFDs. For this reason, I have decided to republish the algorithms of my ConquerorEA product with the most appropriate optimization possible for WTI Light Crude Oil CFD.





Although this EA can be used on all instruments (it has to be this way as per the Rules), it may not give positive results on other instruments. For this reason, I determine this product as more suitable for its price.





I wish you good luck.