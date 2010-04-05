Synaptic Ai

Synaptic AI is a fully automated professional Expert Advisor that utilizes the power of artificial intelligence and is supported by over a decade of historical data.
This allows for the identification and modeling of recurring patterns on the GBPUSD pair.
The result is a strategy based on a proprietary algorithm and complex calculations that detect the signals sent by these patterns, allowing for anticipation of market movements with a statistical advantage.

Key Features

  • Few basic parameters for more efficiency
  • Hard Stop loss and Take Profit for all postions with a Risk Reward ratio greater than 1:1
  • Optimized lot size managed by account Balance and Risk
  • No risky strategy as Grid, Martingale or Averaging of losing positions
  • Not sensitive to slippage or spread, suitable for low-leverage accounts
  • Compatible with strict rules of funded account "prop firm" ( FTMO, MFF, E8, Audacity.... )

Input Parameters

  • Risk Strategy : drop-down menu allowing you to choose the strategy by level of risk
  • Increase lotsize factor : increase the losize for "Very High level" Risk Strategy only
  • Activate Close by Profit Exceeds : option allowing the early closing of opened trades based on the % of current gains
  • Positive Equity to close (%) : % of earnings if Close by Profit option is true
  • Use Autolot : activate automatic calculation of lot size (calculate between risk and Stoploss distance)
  • Risk Per Trade (%) : % risk taken for each position if autolot is true
  • Max LotSize : max lot size if autolot is true
  • Static Lot size : static lot size for all trades if Autolot is false
  • Comment : customizable comment fields
  • Magic Number : magic number for orders and Synaptic AI positions

Recommended setup

  • Currency pair : GBPUSD
  • Timeframe : H1
  • Brokers : Any broker
  • Recommended Lot And Risk : 0.01 lot per $500
  • Minimum deposit : $300
  • Minimum leverage : 1:30 or higher
  • Account type : Any with a minimum spread


Important note

This expert advisor has been optimized to mobilize the minimum of system resources.
Thus, it seemed to us unnecessary to develop a visual panel to look pretty and show lots of things.
We have chosen to devote all the resources to all the algorithmic calculations. When the Expert Advisor is correctly installed and ready to work, only a message at the top left will tell you that everything is active.

Neither the tester nor live performance in the past guarantees future results.
Synaptic can open several trades simultaneously, so this will have to be taken into account when choosing the size of the positions according to your capital.

Support. Send personal message for any questions on EA work, installation and settings.

