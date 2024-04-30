Chan
- Indicatori
- Zhao Ming Liu
- Versione: 1.47
- Aggiornato: 21 maggio 2025
缠中说禅在MT4的应用，该指标自动识别分型，划笔，划线段，显示笔中枢，线段中枢，也可以根据需求在参数中设置显示自己所需要的。
1.笔采用条件较为宽松的新笔。
2.当前分型与前面分型不能构成笔时，若与前面笔同向且创新高或新底时会延伸笔，若与前面笔异向且符合替换条件则去除倒数第一笔，直接倒数第二笔。
3.线段的终结第一类情况：缺口封闭，再次创新高或新底新低，则判为终结，同时破坏那一笔的右侧考虑特征序列包含。
4.线段终结的第二类情况，缺口未封闭，考虑后一段特征序列分型出现新的顶底分型，同时做了包含处理。
5.中枢显示笔中枢和段中枢可在参数选择
6.第一类买卖点两种方式可选，参数1为MACD动能柱面积，参数2为斜率
The indicator and the author are both creative and supportive, bugs were quickly fixed and newer versions released in no time . The indicator does look very promising if the logic is understood and the rules are followed, my best wishes to the author on creating this masterpiece