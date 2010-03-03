Advanced Momentum EA

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the EA offers.

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to trade on a rapid price movement following a news event. The EA trades multiple symbols from one single chart which must be a EURUSD H1 chart. It it advisable to remove all symbols you don't trade from the Market Watch to reduce the overall data demand.

The 'Auto settings' input parameter value True must only be used you have set to trade only on central bank events. If set to True, the EA will trade the default currency pairs according to internal settings which have been proven optimal according to my own back testing from 2015.01.01 - 2024.02.29.

Features

  • Trades on medium and high impact news.
  • Spread and time filters.
  • Risk can be set based on fixed lot size, equity step or percentage.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important

If you first download a demo version of the EA the news file 'newshistory.bin' must be placed in the Metratrader common folder. It depends on your user name and is usually located in  C:\Users\YOUR_USER_NAME\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\. You need to download the file 'newshistory.zip', located at the end of the blog, unzip it and copy 'newshistory.bin' to this folder. The file contains news events from 2015.01.01 and forward.

Please make sure that you first do you own back testing in the strategy tester if you are not using Auto settings=True. When you have found a profitable setup then test the EA on a demo account for some time before deciding if to go live. Please be aware that I do not provide with on demand .set (preset) files, strategy testing or customized changes in the code. My apologies.

The EA cannot be used on netting account types.


