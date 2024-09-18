Advanced Momentum EA

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the EA offers.

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to trade on a rapid price movement following a news event. The EA trades multiple symbols from one single chart which must be a EURUSD H1 chart. It it advisable to remove all symbols you don't trade from the Market Watch to reduce the overall data demand.

The 'Auto settings' input parameter value True must only be used you have set to trade only on central bank events. If set to True, the EA will trade the default currency pairs according to internal settings which have been proven optimal according to my own back testing from 2015.01.01 - 2024.02.29.

Features

  • Trades on medium and high impact news.
  • Spread and time filters.
  • Risk can be set based on fixed lot size, equity step or percentage.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important

If you first download a demo version of the EA the news file 'newshistory.bin' must be placed in the Metratrader common folder. It depends on your user name and is usually located in  C:\Users\YOUR_USER_NAME\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\. You need to download the file 'newshistory.zip', located at the end of the blog, unzip it and copy 'newshistory.bin' to this folder. The file contains news events from 2015.01.01 and forward.

Please make sure that you first do you own back testing in the strategy tester if you are not using Auto settings=True. When you have found a profitable setup then test the EA on a demo account for some time before deciding if to go live. Please be aware that I do not provide with on demand .set (preset) files, strategy testing or customized changes in the code. My apologies.

The EA cannot be used on netting account types.


Önerilen ürünler
Simple Sensitive Moving Average
Victor Panos Belmar
Uzman Danışmanlar
The key to success is always a good optimisation. The system has a number of variables and in this case its simplicity is the key to its success. The system looks for the different "Gaps" as market entry failures and then filters them through a series of Moving Averages to decide whether it should enter or not. It is a simple but powerful system. The variables are the following: Lot: Defines the lot size. TakeProfit : Defines the take profit in pips. Stop Loss: Defines the stop loss in pi
FREE
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Uzman Danışmanlar
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
EA on Elliott Waves
Minh Truong Pham
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Forex Trading EA on Elliott Waves – Optimizing Profit with Minimal Capital The Elliott Wave Theory is one of the foundational principles of technical analysis in any market. Most traders aim to trade within the primary market trend. However, through AI-powered analysis, I have tested and validated that predicting exactly when a main trend begins and ends is virtually impossible. My machine-learning algorithms revealed an intriguing insight during research: there are specific wave
Boom Rocket
Cairo Neto Sergio Ndava
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for trading the Boom market on the 1-minute timeframe. It operates solely in the sell direction, focusing on precise exits at specific moments in time. Unlike typical signal bots, this EA doesn’t generate buy/sell alerts but executes trades based on a well-defined strategy to take advantage of price movements during market pullbacks. Key Features: Works exclusively for Boom market : The EA is tailored for Boom markets and functions only on the Boom as
Early Retirement MT5
Jesper Christensen
4.5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
After years of perfecting breakout trading strategies I am ready to share my latest development. A breakout system that uses machine learning (ML) to constantly adapt to the current market behavior and scan for the highest probability setups.  Breakout trading is a tried and tested strategy, but as anything in trading, it does come with several challanges. The challenge as a manual trader is to locate the correct swing points, where the probability of a break out is the highest. It is subjectiv
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Uzman Danışmanlar
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
FrankoScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.25 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tebrikler! Forex piyasasında en uzun süredir faaliyet gösteren uzmanın sayfasına girdiniz! İşte 5 yıldır işbu uzman hakkında konuşulmakta ve farklı üst düzeylerde bulunmaktadır. "FrankoScalp" uzmanının tartışma konusu istenilen Forex forumlarında bulunabilir ve fakat ancak mql5’de uzmanın orijinal yenilenmiş versyonu alınabilir, ayrıca müellif ile temasa geçilebilir ve "FrankoScalp" uzman danışmanın kullanıcılarının samimi topluluğuna katılabilirsiniz. Satın alma detayları Uzmanı satın alırken
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Send me a message so I can send you the setfileGiriş için 498 dolar, 1298 dolara ulaşana kadar her ay 100 artacak XAUUSD (ALTIN) için Otomatik İşlem Botu. Bu botu XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 grafiklerinize bağlayın ve kanıtlanmış bir stratejiyle otomatik olarak işlem görmesini sağlayın! Basit ama etkili otomasyon arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu bot, düşük ila orta spreadler için optimize edilmiş teknik göstergeler ve fiyat hareketlerinin bir kombinasyonuna dayalı işlemleri yürütür. Bot Nasıl Ça
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile Birkaç yapılandırma seçeneği bulunan sağlam robot, Aşağıdaki ekran görüntüsündeki ayarlarla 10 dakikalık bir zaman diliminde BTC ile kullanın. Uzman robotu satın aldığınızda, botu geliştirmeye devam etmek için değişiklik talep etme hakkına sahipsiniz. Temel Özellikler Hareketli Ortalama Geçiş Stratejisi: EA, işlem sinyalleri üretmek için iki hareketli ortalama (MA1 ve MA2) kullanır. Daha hızlı MA'nın (MA1) daha yavaş MA'nın (MA2) üstüne veya
NDX 100 Swing EA MT5
Carlos Osvaldo Delgado
Uzman Danışmanlar
NDX 100 Swing EA Bu uzman danışman Nasdaq 100 endeksinde işlem yapıyor. Strateji, yükseliş trendlerinden kar elde ederek düşüşleri satın alıyor. Yatırım uzun vadelidir (Swing). RSI günlük göstergesini açık operasyonlara sinyal olarak kullanır, operasyonların yönetimi, risk seviyesi ve sermaye yönetimi istatistiklere dayalı olasılık hesaplamalarına göre gerçekleştirilir. Bunu başarmak için bu proje 5 yıldan fazla bir süredir geliştirilmekte olup, bu süre zarfında büyük miktarda veri toplandı ve
AIS TrailingStop Moral Expectation MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu trading uzmanının temel amacı, açık pozisyonları takip eden stop kullanarak desteklemektir. Uzman, hem manuel olarak hem de diğer danışmanlar tarafından açılan pozisyonları takip edebilir. Zarar durdurma ve kar alma seviyelerinin hesaplanması, piyasadaki fiyat değişimlerindeki istatistiksel ilişkilere dayanmaktadır. Danışman bu sayede kâr ve risk arasındaki en iyi oranı seçer. Uzman ilk fırsatta pozisyonu başabaş noktasına taşır, ardından fiyatı takip etmeye başlar. Bir pozisyonun denge nokt
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
Uzman Danışmanlar
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
Spectra Pip Gold AI
Moradiya Harikrushn Devjibhai
Uzman Danışmanlar
SpectraPip – Advanced RSI Forex Algo Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Elevate your Forex trading potential with the SpectraPip Algo Trading System —an innovative, fully automated trading robot crafted for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). SpectraPip leverages the proven Relative Strength Index (RSI) strategy, seamlessly merging modern AI-mindset automation with classic technical analysis principles to provide you with robust, intelligent, and hands-free trading performance. SpectraPip is designed for traders s
Quant Kelly Trader
Christian Alexander Foehl
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quant Kelly Trader EA , hassas piyasa yapısı sinyallerini matematiksel temellere dayanan Kelly risk yönetimi ile birleştirir. Özellikle S&P500 (US500), M15 için geliştirilmiştir ve hızlı sermaye büyümesini kontrollü risk ile birleştirir – dünyanın önde gelen quants ve yatırımcılarından ilham alan bir yaklaşımdır. Birikim aşamalarına net bir şekilde odaklanarak ve uyarlanmış bir Kelly formülü uygulayarak, EA büyüme potansiyelinden yararlanırken riskleri kontrol altında tutmak isteyen traderla
Statistics Boom and Crash
Marcelo Jose Patino Vargas
Uzman Danışmanlar
SYSTEM DESCRIPTION Our MT5 EA uses an advanced statistical system to determine the optimal time to open sell positions on the BOOM 1000, BOOM 500, and BOOM 300 assets. Based on rigorous market data analysis, the EA identifies the moment when there is a 90% probability of a bearish candle, allowing our users to enter a sell position with maximum confidence in success. This data-driven approach is the key to achieving profitable and consistent trades in BOOM 1000, and our EA is designed to autom
Thanos PRO
Omega J Msigwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Modern makine öğrenimi modelleri ve Derin Sinir Ağları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, NASDAQ üzerinde ticaret sinyalleri tespit etmede ve daha yüksek doğrulukla işlemler açmada bir başyapıttır. Bu ticaret robotu NASDAQ sembolü için eğitildi, başka semboller için düzgün çalışmasını ve benzer sonuçlar vermesini beklemeyin. Gereksinimler Aracı Kurum:    Herhangi bir Aracı Kurum, ECN/SIFIR Spread tercih edilir Hesap Türü: Hedging Kaldıraç:   1:200'den itibaren Teminat:   min. 500 $ Sembol:   NASD
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Uzman Danışmanlar
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
Down EA MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlock the next level of trading with DOWN Expert Advisor. At its core? It's signature "Defend, Attack & Protect System", ensuring your profits remain untouched. Tackle the market's unpredictability with our specialized Trend, Momentum, and Volatility filters. Juggling multiple trades? Our 5-pair Multi-Symbol Manager has got you covered. Elevate your trading experience with the unmatched prowess of DOWN MT5 When demoing the system use this link below to get sample set files for your account size
CRT Pro
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Resumen Ejecutivo CRT_PRO_EA ( Candle Range Theory ) es un avanzado sistema de trading algorítmico diseñado para operar en los mercados de divisas (Forex) utilizando MetaTrader 5. Combina múltiples estrategias basadas en análisis técnico, gestión de riesgo adaptativa y un sistema de recuperación inteligente para maximizar la eficiencia en diferentes condiciones de mercado. Características Principales 1. Múltiples Estrategias Integradas Cierre por encima/anterior de la vela anterior : Opera en ru
Deriv Umbrella MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Contact me right after the purchase to get detailed instructions and recommendations! Deriv Umbrella MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns, such as price pullback after a sharp movement in either direction. Simply launch the advisor on the AUDCAD chart and let other currency pairs trade automatically. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special knowledge or skills from you. Start the advisor and enjoy your
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Explosive Breakout Hunter , güçlü breakout'ları yakalayarak karı maksimize etmeyi hedefleyen bir Uzman Danışman (EA)'dır. Başarı oranı yaklaşık %50'dir ve ayda sadece birkaç işlem yapar. Ancak miktardan ziyade kaliteye odaklanır. Sabırla fırsatları bekler ve istikrarlı bir şekilde büyük kazançlar biriktirir. Bu EA ile ne kadar kazanç sağlayabileceğinizi görmek için ekran görüntülerindeki backtest sonuçlarını inceleyin. Ayrıca, ücretsiz bir demo sürümünü denemeyi unutmayın. Kurulum son derece kol
ADAM for FTMO 5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please find new Version here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113326 Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 -------------------------------------------------
Trendi
Krym ʿYd Ahmd Abrahym
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert advisor is a trading program that is programmed to trade in the Forex market. This program works on the basis of its own trading strategy, which is based on the analysis of technical indicators and market conditions. The goal of this program is to achieve continuous profits by opening and closing trading deals at the right time. This expert advisor uses technical indicators such as moving averages and Fibonacci to determine the entry and exit points of the market. It also uses mark
Bitcoin Smart
Mehdi Ghanadan
4.38 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
TickAll - Automated Trading Robot "Please test it in the BITCOIN 15-minute timeframe"  If you rate me, I will post the original and advanced version Introduction:   TickAll     is an automated trading robot designed to assist both novice traders and professional traders in the Forex market. Utilizing advanced algorithms and up-to-date market analysis,   TickAll         helps you make the best trading decisions. Our trading robot stands out from the rest due to its unique feature - the ability t
FREE
Candle patterns scanner with trend filter MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Bu çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve çoklu sembol göstergesi, Pin çubukları, Sabah/akşam yıldızları, Yutma, Cımbız, Üç Çizgi Darbesi, İç çubuklar ve Flamalar ve Üçgenler için tarama yapar.   Gösterge, tekli grafik modunda da kullanılabilir. Lütfen bu seçenek hakkında daha fazla bilgiyi ürünün       blog   .       Kendi kurallarınız ve tekniklerinizle birlikte bu gösterge, kendi güçlü sisteminizi oluşturmanıza (veya geliştirmenize) izin verecektir. Özellikleri Piyasa İzleme pencerenizde görünen tüm sembol
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Multi oscillator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.7 (10)
Göstergeler
Gösterge, fiyat ile bir osilatör/gösterge arasında ne zaman bir farklılık oluştuğunu tanımlar. Hem düzenli hem de gizli sapmaları tanımlar. Yalnızca en güçlü kurulumları filtrelemeyi mümkün kılan bir RSI filtre seçeneğine sahiptir. Gösterge ayrıca bir Yutan formasyonu, Donchian kanalının kırılmasını veya fiyatın hareketli bir ortalamayı geçmesini beklemek için seçenekler sunar   (bkz. ekran görüntüsü # 3)       ticaret fırsatının sinyalini vermeden önce farklılığı doğrulamak için. Kendi kurallar
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (41)
Göstergeler
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
Supply Demand levels
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, grafikte arz ve talep bölgeleri çizer. Kendi kurallarınız ve tekniklerinizle birleştiğinde, bu gösterge kendi güçlü sisteminizi yaratmanıza (veya geliştirmenize) olanak tanır. Lütfen çok daha fazlasını sunan   ücretli sürümü   de inceleyin. Tavsiyem, ilk bölge testinin en az 25 bardan sonra gerçekleştiği işlem fırsatlarını aramanızdır. Özellikler Bölgeler 3 renge sahiptir (girişle ayarlanabilir). Test edilmemiş bölge için koyu renk, test edilmiş bölge için orta renk   ve bozuk bölge
FREE
Chart patterns scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Bu çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve çoklu sembol göstergesi, ikili üst/alt, baş ve omuz, flama/üçgen ve bayrak desenlerini tanımlar. Uyarıları yalnızca bir boyun çizgisi/üçgen/bayrak direği kopması meydana geldiğinde ayarlamak da mümkündür (boyun çizgisi kırılması = üst/alt ve baş ve omuzlar için onaylanmış sinyal).       Gösterge, tekli grafik modunda da kullanılabilir. Lütfen bu seçenek hakkında daha fazla bilgiyi ürünün       blog   Kendi kurallarınız ve tekniklerinizle birlikte bu gösterge, kendi gü
Double divergence scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
4.71 (7)
Göstergeler
This multi indicator/oscillator (hereafter indicator), multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and one, two or three indicators. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has RSI and MA trend filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerfu
Candle patterns scanner with trend filter MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Bu çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve çoklu sembol göstergesi, Pin çubukları, Sabah/akşam yıldızları, Yutma, Cımbız, Üç Çizgi Darbesi, İç çubuklar ve Flamalar ve Üçgenler için tarama yapar.   Gösterge, tekli grafik modunda da kullanılabilir. Lütfen bu seçenek hakkında daha fazla bilgiyi ürünün       blog   .       Kendi kurallarınız ve tekniklerinizle birlikte bu gösterge, kendi güçlü sisteminizi oluşturmanıza (veya geliştirmenize) izin verecektir. Özellikleri Piyasa İzleme pencerenizde görünen tüm sembol
Master candle strategy MT5
Jan Flodin
Göstergeler
This indicator recognizes a special type of Inside Bar formation which is formed by a big Master candle followed by 4 smaller candles (please see the strategy explanation below). Features Plots buy/sell stop lines on the chart as well as well as take profit and stop loss levels. The TP/SL levels are based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. Object colors are changeable. Sends you a real-time alert when a Master candle formation is identified - sound / popup / email / push notification. On
Moving average crossover scanner
Jan Flodin
4.92 (13)
Göstergeler
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator can identify the following 5 crosses: when a fast moving average crosses a slow moving average line. when price has reached a single moving average (closed above/below or just bounced). when a triple moving average formation has appeared (all 3 MA:s in consecutive alignment). when the MACD main line crosses t
Advanced Divergence EA
Jan Flodin
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA'nın ne sunduğunun en başından anlaşılabilmesi için   ürünün blogunu   (kılavuzunu) baştan sona okumanızı tavsiye ederim. Bu Uzman Danışman, fiyat ile osilatör/gösterge arasında ne zaman bir farklılık oluştuğunu belirler. Hem düzenli/klasik (trendin tersine dönmesi) hem de gizli (trend devamı) sapmaları tanımlar. Yalnızca en güçlü kurulumların filtrelenmesini mümkün kılan arz/talep bölgesi, RSI, bollinger, stokastik, hareketli ortalama (normal MA ve Hull MA), ADX ve hacim filtresi seçenekleri
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Alert MT5
Jan Flodin
4.83 (12)
Göstergeler
This indicator can send alerts when a Heiken Ashi Smoothed color change occurs. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can send all types of alerts. Option to delay the alert one or more bars in order to confirm the color (trend) change. Input parameters Candle shift for alert: Default is 1. Setting it to 0 will alert you on color change on the current candle. This should be regarded as a pending (uncon
FREE
Supply Demand levels MT4
Jan Flodin
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, grafikte arz ve talep bölgeleri çizer. Kendi kurallarınız ve tekniklerinizle birleştiğinde, bu gösterge kendi güçlü sisteminizi yaratmanıza (veya geliştirmenize) olanak tanır. Lütfen çok daha fazlasını sunan   ücretli sürümü   de inceleyin. Tavsiyem, ilk bölge testinin en az 25 bardan sonra gerçekleştiği işlem fırsatlarını aramanızdır. Özellikler Bölgeler 3 renge sahiptir (girişle ayarlanabilir). Test edilmemiş bölge için koyu renk, test edilmiş bölge için orta renk   ve bozuk bölge
FREE
Multi indicator divergence
Jan Flodin
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies bullish and bearish hidden or regular (classical) divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my  Supply Demand indicator  and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. T
FREE
Fractals scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
Göstergeler
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies fractals patterns. As a bonus it can also scan for Parabolic SAR (pSAR) trend changes. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market. Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a re
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Alert
Jan Flodin
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
This indicator can send alerts when a Heiken Ashi Smoothed color change occurs. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can send all types of alerts. Option to delay the alert one bar in order to confirm the color (trend) change. Input parameters Wait for candle close: 'true' or 'false'. Setting it to 'true' will delay the alert to the opening of the bar following the bar where the color change occurred.
FREE
Divergence dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol divergence dashboard indicator sends an alert when one or two different divergences have been identified. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. Maximum 9 time frames can be shown in the dashboard at the same time. It is possible to enable moving average, RSI or Bollinger bands trend filter to filter out on
Pennants and triangles scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (5)
Göstergeler
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical pennants and triangles. This pattern DOES NOT appear very often on higher time frames. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. The indicator also includes an Inside bars scanner. It can for example be used to detect a special type of Inside bars formation which is formed by a Master candle (MC) followed by 4 inside candles (please see the
Three Line Strike Scanner with trend filter
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. In addition to finding bullish and bearish Three line strike formations this multi symbol and mutli time frame indicator can also scan for the following candlestick patterns (please see screenshots for explanation of the patterns): Three white soldiers (reversal>continuation pattern) Three black crows (reversal>continuation pattern) The formations do not ap
Moving average crossover scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
4.86 (7)
Göstergeler
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator can identify the following 5 crosses: when a fast moving average crosses a slow moving average line. when price has reached a single moving average (closed above/below or just bounced). when a triple moving average formation has appeared (all 3 MA:s in consecutive alignment) when the MACD main line crosses th
Multi oscillator divergence scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that   it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi oscillator, multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has moving average, RSI/Bollinger, ADX, pin bar and engulfing filter options which makes it possible to filter
Master candle strategy
Jan Flodin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Features This is an indicator that recognizes a special type of Inside Bar formation which is formed by a Master candle followed by 4 smaller candles (please see the strategy explanation below). Plots buy/sell stop lines on the chart as well as well as take profit and stop loss levels. The TP/SL levels are based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. Object colors are changeable. Sends you a real-time alert when a Master candle formation is identified - sound / pop-up / email / push notifica
Pinbar scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
3.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Okumanızı tavsiye ederim       Ürünün blogunu   (kılavuzunu) en baştan sona okuyun, böylece göstergenin ne sunduğu en baştan itibaren açıkça anlaşılsın. Bu çoklu zaman dilimi ve çoklu sembol göstergesi pin çubuklarını tarar. Kendi kurallarınız ve tekniklerinizle birleştiğinde, bu gösterge kendi güçlü sisteminizi yaratmanıza (veya geliştirmenize) olanak tanır. Özellikler Market Watch pencerenizde görünen tüm sembolleri aynı anda izleyebilirsiniz. Göstergeyi sadece bir grafiğe uygulayın ve tüm pi
Engulfing scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
Göstergeler
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Ap
Candle patterns scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
4.92 (12)
Göstergeler
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for Pin bars, Morning/Evening stars, Engulfings, Tweezers, Three line strikes, Inside bars and Pennants and Triangles. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Please read more about this option in the product's blog . Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. App
Three line candle scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
Göstergeler
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi symbol and multi time frame indicator scans for the following candlestick patterns (please see screenshot for explanation of the patterns): Three white soldiers (reversal>continuation pattern) Three black crows (reversal>continuation pattern) Bullish and bearish Three line strike (reversal pattern) The patterns do not appear very often on higher
Multi oscillator divergence
Jan Flodin
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This indicator for Metatrader 4 identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both bullish and bearish divergences. It has a RSI filter option which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator also offers options to wait for an Engulfing formation, Donchian channel breakout or for p
Double top bottom scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
4.4 (10)
Göstergeler
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double or triple top/bottom formations or a following neckline breakout (confirmed top/bottom). It offers filters for RSI overbought/oversold, candle patterns (pin bar, engulfing, tweezer, morning/evening star, three line strike) and divergences (MACD, OsMA, Awesome (AO), RSI, CCI, Stochastic) whic
Double divergence scanner
Jan Flodin
4 (7)
Göstergeler
This multi indicator/oscillator (hereafter indicator), multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and one, two or three indicators. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has RSI and MA trend filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerfu
Stochastics crossover scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when the stochastics signal line (D) crosses the stochastics main line (K) as well as options  to scan for main line and signal line level crossovers.  As a bonus it can also scan for Bollinger bands and RSI overbought/oversold crosses. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the sam
Averaging down EA
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This cost averaging Expert advisor (EA) places additional trades in the same direction as the original (manually opened) order when the price goes against you. It can be used as a grid system or as pure martingale system (exponential increasing of lot size) or smoothed martingale (for instance linear increasing of the lot size). Due to the risk involved, this EA is more suitable for intermediate to advanced traders who are well aware of how to handle risk management and trading an already profit
Trend dashboard
Jan Flodin
1 (1)
Göstergeler
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol trend indicator sends an alert when a strong trend or trend reversal has been identified. It can do so by selecting to build up the dashboard using Moving average (single or double ( both MA:s aligned and price above/below both ) ), RSI, Bollinger bands, ADX, Composite index, Parabolic SAR, Awesome (AO), MACD (signal l
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt