Pct Multi Telegram Mt4

This Expert Advisor is used to send messages from the PCT Multi indicator to Telegram.





The EA has 5 settings:

- Channel name: The name of the Telegram channel.

- Token: Your bot's Token.

- Entries: Entry messages will be sent.

- Results: Entry results will be sent.

- Alerts: Alerts will be sent.





How to set up:

In the Tools -> Options menu, in the "Expert Advisors" tab:

- Check the "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs:" option.

- Click "add new URL" and add "https://api.telegram.org" (without the quotes).





Place the Expert Advisor on the chart.

The "Channel name" and "Token" options are saved when clicking "OK", and may be left blank for subsequent uses.





PCT Multi indicator:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73054



