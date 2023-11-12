Yesterday High Low

The "Yesterday High Low" indicator for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key price levels from the previous trading day. This indicator provides a visual representation of the high prices, low prices, high/low price averages, and intermediate average levels on the chart.

Primarily used by institutional and professional traders, this indicator offers an instant view of price levels that are often considered crucial in financial markets. Here is a detailed description of its main features:

1. **Previous Day High Price:** The indicator draws a horizontal line to represent the highest price reached during the previous trading session. This level is often seen as a potential resistance.

2. **Previous Day Low Price:** Another horizontal line is drawn to indicate the lowest price reached during the previous day. This level is typically interpreted as potential support.

3. **Average of High/Low Prices:** The indicator also calculates the average of high prices and the average of low prices from the previous day. These averages provide a more comprehensive view of the price range from the previous day.

4. **Intermediate Averages:** In addition to high and low prices and their averages, the indicator can also display intermediate averages, creating additional reference levels on the chart.

Using this indicator can help traders anticipate areas where institutional and professional trader activity is likely to increase. These key price levels can serve as decision points for traders, helping them make informed decisions regarding their entries and exits, as well as risk management.

In summary, the "Yesterday Day High Low" indicator for MT4 is an invaluable tool for traders looking to analyze important price levels from the previous day, which can enhance their trading performance by identifying potential support and resistance zones in financial markets.
gnanos123
927
gnanos123 2025.01.09 15:35 
 

It is a good helper

Sumeyye Emine Karakas
194
Sumeyye Emine Karakas 2024.07.20 14:04 
 

good

