ICT Imbalance Indicator

ICT Fair value gapes / Balanced price ranges  

it marks the fvgs i.e., bisi and sibi both filled and unfilled based on your requirements.

it can work on mtf while your on any other time frame i.e., seeing on 5 min. you can watch from filled (BPRs) to unfilled (imbalances) of monthly/weekly/daily/H4/H1 to your likings

It can be using multiple times using unique ID with buttons option to on and off the required TF or keeping them all.

Prodotti consigliati
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Weddell Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Weddell Pro is a good trading tool that is suitable for both a beginner and an experienced trader. It can be used both separately and combined with other strategies and indicators Configured for currency pairs was tested several times on cryptocurrency but did not show a high result Currency pairs USD/EUR AUD/CAD GBP/USD Showed itself very well here The percentage of correct transactions is above 68%, which does not make it perfect and bad Doesn't draw or disappear The red arrow shows a t
CCI with Dynamic OSB zones mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "CCI con zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato dinamiche" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Il Commodity Channel Index (CCI) è eccellente per il trading di momentum nella direzione del trend. - È ottimo per prendere posizioni di vendita dalla zona di ipercomprato dinamica e posizioni di acquisto dalla zona di ipervenduto dinamica nella direzione del trend principale. - Questo indicatore è eccellente anche da combinare con posizioni di price action. - Zona di ipercomprato dinamica
TrendMaster MT4
Giacomo Donati
Indicatori
How TrendMaster Works TrendMaster is a trading indicator designed to streamline and enhance your chart analysis. Using algorithmic logic, it reviews historical price data to generate a dynamic reference line. When price action crosses this line, a "BUY" or "SELL" signal is displayed on your chart. The goal is to assist in identifying potential shifts in price behavior with a clear and user-friendly visual approach. Why Use TrendMaster? The TrendMaster MT4 Indicator helps highlight potential tre
Moving Pivot Average MT4
Daifallah Alamri
Indicatori
Moving Pivot Average    The pivot indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator uses very flexible algorithm for pivot value calculating. It allows you to allocate in days a certain time intervals (custom bars) and calculate the average pivot value based on High, Low and Close prices of these bars. How many custom bars will be taken into account is determined by the "Days" setting. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and us
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Indicatori
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions Keypad Support & Resistance is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to genera
Gann Zone Pro
Kirill Borovskii
Indicatori
This indicator identifies and displays zones, as it were areas of strength, where the price will unfold. The indicator can work on any chart, any instrument, at any timeframe. The indicator has two modes. The indicator is equipped with a control panel with buttons for convenience and split into two modes. Manual mode: To work with manual mode, you need to press the NEW button, a segment will appear. This segment is stretched over the movement and the LVL button is pressed. The level is displayed
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Indicatori
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
BinaryExpert Indicador UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
Indicatori
BINARYEXPERT è un indicatore tecnico potente, progettato per i trader che cercano segnali di ingresso precisi nel mercato delle opzioni binarie. Sviluppato per MetaTrader 4, combina diversi indicatori tecnici, tra cui EMA, RSI, MACD, Stocastico e ATR, per generare segnali affidabili di CALL e PUT. Con un'interfaccia user-friendly e un pannello statistico in tempo reale, BINARYEXPERT aiuta i trader a prendere decisioni più informate. Caratteristiche principali Analisi Multi-Indicatore : Utilizza
Eagle Eye Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicatori
Massimizza le tue opportunità di trading di opzioni binarie con l'indicatore "Eagle Eye" per MT4 Immergiti nel mondo rivoluzionario del trading di opzioni binarie con l'impressionante indicatore "Eagle Eye" per MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Questo strumento innovativo è pronto a trasformare la tua esperienza di trading offrendoti una precisione chirurgica e opportunità di guadagno senza pari. Tuffati in un mondo in cui i limiti del potenziale vengono superati e i profitti vengono massimizzati grazie alla
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Channel of Fractals mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "CANALE DEI FRATTALI" per MT4. - Questo indicatore mostra le linee di tendenza locali effettive basate sui massimi/minimi dei frattali. - Ottimo per i trader che utilizzano l'analisi grafica. - Linee di tendenza locali di resistenza - Colore rosso. - Linee di tendenza locali di supporto - Colore blu. - Dispone di pochi parametri responsabili del numero di frattali, del colore e della larghezza delle linee di tendenza. - L'indicatore è ottimo per rilevare le condizioni d
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Indicatori
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
City Lights
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
City Lights monitors the formation of the trend and helps the user to identify the entry points. Thanks to this data, the investor is able to predict the situation and form a strategy for the game. It is trend signals that allow clients of brokerage companies to achieve the efficiency of using trading instruments and achieve the best profitability. Correct calculation of the current trend is the key to successful asset trading in the foreign exchange market. It is important to understand that
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Trend Flasher
Amarnath K M
Indicatori
Trend Flasher Trend is your friend is the age old saying quote in trading arena, there are though many ways to gauge the trend and its direction, more scientific measure and logically meaningful will be an ATR break outs to identify and spot the trend and its acceleration, so we created this easy to use trend identification panel and optimized super trend based multi time frame panel entry system to aid and help the traders to make their trading decision. Unique Features of Trend Flasher 1. H
TrendySignalMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
TrendySignalMt4l is a trend-following indicator that quickly responds to a trend change. The indicator forms the line so that it is always located above or below the chart depending on a trend. This allows using the indicator both for a trend analysis and setting stop loss and take profit. The indicator should be attached in the usual way. It works on any timeframe from M1 to MN and with any trading symbols. The indicator has no configurable inputs. Recommendations on working with the indicator
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicatori
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicatori
L'indicatore MT4 "Binary Smart Eye" è progettato per fornire segnali di trading sia per opzioni binarie che per mercati forex, operando su un'ampia gamma di timeframe da M1 a W1. Impiega una strategia proprietaria che combina livelli di trend, una media mobile intelligente e periodi di trading ottimizzati per identificare potenziali punti di ingresso. Ecco una ripartizione delle sue caratteristiche principali: Analisi multi-timeframe: La versatilità dell'indicatore consente ai trader di utilizza
Supply and Demand Indicator MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicatori
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and seller
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicatori
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicatori
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicatori
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
RiKen
Gabriel Gomes
Indicatori
RiKen: Rivoluzionare l'analisi tecnica con precisione e affidabilità provate Scopri RiKen, uno strumento di analisi tecnica innovativo progettato per trasformare la tua esperienza di trading. Questo indicatore ridefinisce il mercato finanziario elevando lo standard dell'analisi tecnica grazie alle sue caratteristiche uniche: Impressionante precisione del 70% : RiKen si distingue fornendo segnali di acquisto e vendita con un tasso di precisione notevole del 70%. Questa precisione è un bene inesti
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
Questa è una strategia semplice basata sui livelli BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Dopo uno scoppio, in ogni caso, il mercato continua il movimento direttamente ai livelli 161, 261 e 423 oppure, ritorna al livello del 50% (chiamato anche correzione) e successivamente molto probabilmente continua il movimento nella direzione iniziale verso i livelli 161, 261 e 423. La chiave del sistema è il rilevamento della breakout bar indicata con un oggetto rettangolare verde (UP TREND) o rosso (DOWN TREND). Al
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicatori
Segnale GoldRush Trend Arrow L'indicatore GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal fornisce un'analisi precisa e in tempo reale dei trend, pensata appositamente per gli scalper ad alta velocità e a breve termine nel mercato XAU/USD. Progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto, questo strumento mostra frecce direzionali che indicano chiari punti di ingresso, consentendo agli scalper di navigare con sicurezza nelle condizioni di mercato volatili. L'indicatore è composto da frecce di avviso PRIMA
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicatori
ENIGMERA: Il cuore del mercato Importante: La demo di MQL5.com funziona nel Strategy Tester e potrebbe non riflettere completamente le funzionalità di Enigmera. Consulta la descrizione, gli screenshot e il video per maggiori dettagli. Non esitare a inviarmi un messaggio se hai domande! Il codice dell'indicatore è stato completamente riscritto. La versione 3.0 aggiunge nuove funzionalità e corregge i bug accumulati dall'inizio dell'indicatore. Introduzione Questo indicatore e sistema di trading
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Indicatori
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema professionale di segnali di tendenza senza repaint / senza ritardo con tasso di vincita eccezionale | Per MT4 / MT5 Caratteristiche principali: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition è un sistema intelligente di segnali progettato specificamente per il trading di tendenza. Utilizza una logica di filtraggio multilivello per identificare esclusivamente i movimenti direzionali forti, supportati da un reale slancio (momentum). Questo sistema non tenta di prevedere
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'Oscillatore dell'Indice di Precisione (Pi-Osc) di Roger Medcalf di Precision Trading Systems La Versione 2 è stata attentamente rielaborata per essere estremamente veloce nel caricarsi sul tuo grafico e sono state apportate alcune altre migliorie tecniche per migliorare l'esperienza. Il Pi-Osc è stato creato per fornire segnali di sincronizzazione del trading accurati progettati per individuare punti di esaurimento estremi, i punti ai quali i mercati vengono costretti a recarsi solo per eli
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicatori
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Il Tuo Strumento per il Successo nel Trading! Sei stanco di strumenti che promettono tanto ma offrono poco? Il nostro Ultimate Arrow Indicator per MT4 è la soluzione definitiva che porta il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Questo indicatore è stato progettato con precisione chirurgica per offrirti segnali chiari, affidabili e senza compromessi. Ecco perché Ultimate Arrow Indicator è la scelta ideale per trader esperti e principianti: Prestazioni Straordinarie - Ris
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Indicatori
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Trend Harmony MTF Trend and Phase Visualizer MT4
Andras Salamon
Indicatori
TREND HARMONY MT4 –  Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader4 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe Trend Indicator – your ultimate MT4 trend visualization indicator. Are you tired of missing trading opportunities or consistently e
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicatori
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offre un approccio totalmente innovativo. È ideale per chi desidera valutare in anticipo come funziona il segnale con un TP-SL specifico e in quali COPPIE/TF dà le migliori prestazioni. La strategia Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal è uno strumento fondamentale per ogni tipo di trader e di trading poiché non solo emette segnali precisi senza repaint , indicando chiaramente quando operare e in quale direzione, ma tiene anch
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicatori
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Indicatori
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicatori
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Gartley Projection D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3.71 (7)
Indicatori
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Indicatori
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicatori
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicatori
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Trend Precision Oscillator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Trend Precision Oscillator – Un approccio raffinato all’analisi del trend Il Trend Precision Oscillator è un indicatore sviluppato per offrire una lettura approfondita e ad alta risoluzione del comportamento del prezzo nei mercati finanziari. Progettato con un’architettura algoritmica proprietaria, l’indicatore analizza la struttura del movimento del prezzo tenendo conto di volatilità, dinamiche direzionali e micro-oscillazioni interne, restituendo un’uscita precisa su una scala che varia da -10
Quantum Regime Indicator
Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
Indicatori
Stop Trading Random Signals. Start Trading with Real Confluence Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give conflicting signals, and leave you more confused than confident? The Quantum Regime Indicator is a professional, standalone trading tool designed for serious traders who demand a systematic edge. It solves the biggest problem in technical analysis— false signals —by using a powerful multi-engine framework. Every signal is confirmed by a confluence of market conditions , ensuring you onl
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Indicatori
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
SuperTrend MTF
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicatori
The SuperTrend MTF indicator is an excellent trend tracking indicator . It can not only display SuperTrend trends within the timeframe of the chart, but also set up to display SuperTrend trends for larger time frames simultaneously . This will be beneficial for grasping trends at a larger time scale and predicting future trends . At the same time, the price of the trend line can also be displayed at a glance, making it easy to observe. Input parameters :  ATR period used at chart timeframe     
Opening Range Breakout with targets
AK Capital Markets Limited
Indicatori
Offer 249 down from 350 for the next 3 copies. then back to 350 $ Are you tired of using outdated indicators that leave you guessing where to set your profit targets? Look no further than the AK CAP Opening Range Breakout Indicator. This powerful tool is backed by a US patent and has already helped countless traders pass funded challenges like FTMO. We use it daily on our prop traders and internal funds, and now it's available to you as well. The calculation behind the indicator is incredibly a
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione